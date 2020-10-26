The Witches Remake With Anne Hathaway Is Out Today In The UK Warner Bros.

The Witches remake, starring Anne Hathaway as the Grand High Witch, is available to watch in the UK now.

Robert Zemeckis – the director of Back to the Future, Forrest Gump and Cast Away – has resurrected Roald Dahl’s terrifying story for a modern spin.

It comes 30 years after Nicolas Roeg’s original shocker, with Anjelica Huston and her creepy cronies traumatising generations of moviegoers. It’s time for an update, with nightmarish visual effects.

Witches 2020 Warner Bros.

The film follows a young boy (Atlanta’s Jahzir Bruno) and his grandmother (Octavia Spencer) who become embroiled in the witches’ grand plan to turn all of the world’s children into mice. Chris Rock also stars as an adult ‘Hero Boy’ and Stanley Tucci as the hotel manager.

It’s also written by Zemeckis, Kenya Barris and Academy Award-winner Guillermo del Toro, behind the likes of Hellboy and The Shape of Water.

Warner Bros.

While The Witches is hitting HBO Max in the US, it was originally planned for a global theatrical release. However, due to the current pandemic, it’s been made available to online platforms on a premium on-demand (PVOD) basis.

For viewers in the UK, you can rent the new film for 48 hours for £15.99 on Amazon, iTunes, the Google Play store and other platforms. It follows a number of other new releases hitting home entertainment before cinemas, such as Mulan and Trolls World Tour.

It’s received a mixed response from critics, currently sitting at 50% on Rotten Tomatoes. However, across the board, praise has been given to Hathaway’s villainous performance.

The Witches is available to stream on-demand in the UK now.