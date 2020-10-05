The Woman In Black Is Now Streaming On Amazon Prime Momentum PIctures

Spooky season is well and truly upon us, and what better way to get into the Halloween spirit than getting the heebiejeebies from a few horror films?

If you need a little inspo on where to get started, Amazon Prime has just added The Woman In Black to its eerie offerings.

The Woman In Black follows Daniel Radcliffe as Arthur Kipps, a lawyer in early 20th century England, who is reeling from the recent death of his wife, when he is sent to a rural village to deal with the affairs of an eccentric deceased woman.

Here’s a little reminder of the trailer:

During his time at the village, Kipps quickly realises that the locals are keeping a big secret from him. He soon finds out that late client’s house is haunted by the spirit of a woman who is trying to find someone and something she lost.

No one in the village – especially the children – are safe from the terrible wrath of the woman, who is determined to get her revenge.

The 2012 movie is the second adaptation to be made out of Susan Hill’s 1983 novel of the same name, and was directed by James Watkins and written by Jane Goldman.

The Woman In Black is available to stream on Amazon Prime now, while the sequel, The Woman In Black: Angel Of Death can be rented on the streaming service for £2.99.

