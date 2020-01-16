There Might Not Be A Season Three Of Mindhunter After All

Mindhunter Netflix Show Delayed Netflix

The future of hit psychological thriller Mindhunter lies in limbo, after Netflix let its cast’s contracts expire with no sign of a third season on the horizon.

Achieving 97% and 98% ratings on Rotten Tomatoes for its first two seasons, Mindhunter struck in an instantaneous chord with serial killer-obsessed audiences across the world.

Starring Jonathan Groff, Holt McCallany and Anna Torv as experts in the FBI’s pioneering Behavioural Science Unit, it was a smash with critics and fans. Yet, we may be saying goodbye to our crack team of interviewers – as the show’s creator, none other than David Fincher, is too busy.

While the cast’s contracts have expired, Netflix are keen to assure people that Mindhunter isn’t gone for good – it’s just not a priority for the time being.

A Netflix spokesperson told Deadline:

David is focused on directing his first Netflix film Mank and on producing the second season of Love, Death and Robots. He may revisit Mindhunter again in the future, but in the meantime felt it wasn’t fair to the actors to hold them from seeking other work while he was exploring new work of his own.

The first season of Love, Death and Robots – a reboot of the 1981 animated science fiction film Heavy Metal, made up of a wild array of violent, exhilarating short films – attracted a firm audience and decent reviews.

Currently, Fincher is working on his debut feature-length contribution to the Netflix machine with Mank, a biopic centred on Citizen Kane screenwriter Herman Mankiewicz and his battles with Orson Welles.

Gary Oldman is set to star in the title role, with Nine Inch Nails’ Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross (who scored Fincher’s Gone Girl and The Social Network) producing the soundtrack.

The news will be heartbreaking for Mindhunter viewers, who were left with a lot of dangling plot-threads at the end of the show’s second season.

Brian Tallerico of RogerEbert.com wrote:

The long-awaited second season of David Fincher’s Mindhunter affirms the program as Netflix’s strongest drama. Even more ambitious and mesmerising than the first season, this nine-episode installment concerns something that crime programs rarely ever attempt to capture: the fact that we can never know exactly every detail and motive.

While Mindhunter‘s future hangs in the balance, Netflix users can still get their binging-fix on plenty of other shows – just recently, it was announced that You was renewed for a third season.