There’s A Petition To Apple To Make Baby Yoda An Emoji

Since the release of The Mandalorian last month, it’s safe to say Baby Yoda has won over the hearts of, well, the whole world and one fan has taken their love to the next level.

Die hard fan Travis Bramble has taken to the internet to set up a petition to make Baby Yoda an official emoji.

The petition, set up through change.org so far has 2,715 signatures (at the time of writing) in five days with the ‘The Mandalorian’ fan hoping to reach 5,000.

In the description of the petition, Travis says:

Well…this is pretty self explanatory. I think Baby Yoda should be an emoji. He stole our hearts and now I want him to steal our keyboard space. Your friend shares a pic of her new born baby? Respond with a cute little Baby Yoda emoji to show that you think her little rascal is cute beyond words. You’re sick and your mom texts you “do you want some soup?” Respond back with a cute little Baby Yoda to show her that your thirst for soup is insatiable. Join me into this movement and let your voices be heard. WE WANT BABY YODA EMOJI!!!

Amongst the current 2,715 signatures, one signer’s reason to vote was simply that ‘Baby Yoda bring happiness to everyone no matter who they are’.

Well, you can’t really argue with that – can you?

If baby Yoda can be a meme, then why the heck cant’ be be an emoji too?

To sign Travis’ petition and get Baby Yoda’s face’s on the keyboards of the world, you can find it here.

