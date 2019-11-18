These Secret Codes Unlock All The Christmas Movies On Netflix

Netflix

It’s the most wonderful time (for sitting on the couch eating chocolate while watching Christmas films on Netflix) of the year.

‘Tis the season to be jolly. Gorge on mince pies, decorate your home, blare Mariah Carey from all the speakers: dread it, run from it, yuletide arrives all the same.

As the nights grow colder and darker, it’s the perfect time to get cosy on the couch with a good Christmas film – here’s how you can pinpoint your selection.

Netflix

If you pop onto Netflix, there’s a super easy, secret way to crack open the platform’s treasure trove of festive cinema.

All you need is a specific numerical code, which will guide you to the full selection of certain sub-categories of Christmas films, from ‘British Christmas Children & Family Films’ to ‘Canadian Christmas Children & Family Films’.

Sony Pictures Releasing

Here are all the codes you need:

British Christmas Children & Family Films – 1527064 Canadian Christmas Children & Family Films – 1721544 Christmas Children & Family Films – 1474017 Christmas Children & Family Films for ages 5 to 7 – 1477201 Christmas Children & Family Films for ages 8 to 10 – 1477204 Christmas Children & Family Films for ages 11 to 12 – 1477206 Christmas Children & Family Films from the 1990s – 1476024 Christmas Children & Family Films from the 1990s – 147602 European Christmas Children & Family Films – 1527063 Family-friendly Christmas Films – 1394522 Feel-good Christmas Children & Family Films – 1475066 Goofy Christmas Children & Family Films – 1475071

From the Nakatomi Plaza to the North Pole, from Buddy the Elf to Turbo Man, Christmas movies are an unavoidable festive treat – and they’re actually good for you.

Talking to Do You Remember?, a psychologist explained watching Christmas movies triggers the release of dopamine, a feel-good hormone.

BBC

They said:

It does create that neurological shift that can produce happiness. I think anything that takes us out of our normal habituation, the normal day in, day out… signals our senses, and then our senses measure if it’s pleasing or not. Christmas decorating will spike dopamine, a feel-good hormone.

Christmas is the perfect time to be good to yourself – have that extra glass of prosecco, one more slice of cake, one more chocolate off the tree.

New Line Cinema

