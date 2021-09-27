These Spooky Halloween Films Are Landing On Netflix Just In Time For Halloween

Paramount Pictures/Compass International Pictures

Netflix UK has instructed users to ‘settle in for spooky season’ with the announcement of a whole range of films set to arrive on the streaming service next month.

Though the English weather doesn’t quite seem to have realised it yet, autumn is well and truly upon us, meaning it’s time to start preparing your pumpkins, figuring out the timer on your heating and swaddling yourself in blankets for some cosy movie nights.

Advert 10

October marks the start of ‘spooky season’ ahead of Halloween at the end of the month, and as such Netflix is making sure users in UK and Ireland will have no shortage of fitting entertainment.

Alamy

The streaming service announced its upcoming releases in a post on Instagram this weekend, revealing there will be both films that are new to Netflix as well as ones ‘from the archive’ that will be making a return.

Viewers will be able to get truly stuck in to scary festivities with the addition of five Halloween movies, which kicks off with the 1978 movie telling the story of the murderous Michael Myers and his obsession with high schooler Laurie Strode (Jamie Lee Curtis).

Advert 10

Netflix UK/Instagram

Also joining the Netflix catalogue will the creepy Shutter Island, starring Leonardo DiCaprio, as well as Contagion, and crime drama Carlito’s Way.

If you’re looking for something a bit more light-hearted, but still on-brand for Halloween, you could opt instead for 1993 black comedy Addam’s Family Values or Shaun of the Dead, which sees salesman Shaun (Simon Pegg) having to take on more than he bargained for when his town is overtaken by zombies.

Universal

Advert 10

Of course, films of the more intense variety aren’t for everyone, and thankfully Netflix has also catered to those looking to have a more joyful film night by including teen movie Clueless in the mix, as well as The Amazing Spider-Man, Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me and rom-com The First Wives Club.

There’s also Fight Club, though Netflix has noted, ‘for obvious reasons we don’t talk about that’.

Though we’re not even in October yet, Netflix does appear to be inching its way towards the Christmas season by adding Last Christmas into its list of releases, but I think it’s safe to say that can wait at least until we’ve got our fill of horror out of the way!