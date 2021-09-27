unilad
Advert

These Spooky Halloween Films Are Landing On Netflix Just In Time For Halloween

by : Emily Brown on : 27 Sep 2021 08:16
These Spooky Halloween Films Are Landing On Netflix Just In Time For HalloweenParamount Pictures/Compass International Pictures

Netflix UK has instructed users to ‘settle in for spooky season’ with the announcement of a whole range of films set to arrive on the streaming service next month. 

Though the English weather doesn’t quite seem to have realised it yet, autumn is well and truly upon us, meaning it’s time to start preparing your pumpkins, figuring out the timer on your heating and swaddling yourself in blankets for some cosy movie nights.

Advert

October marks the start of ‘spooky season’ ahead of Halloween at the end of the month, and as such Netflix is making sure users in UK and Ireland will have no shortage of fitting entertainment.

Netflix stock image (Alamy)Alamy

The streaming service announced its upcoming releases in a post on Instagram this weekend, revealing there will be both films that are new to Netflix as well as ones ‘from the archive’ that will be making a return.

Viewers will be able to get truly stuck in to scary festivities with the addition of five Halloween movies, which kicks off with the 1978 movie telling the story of the murderous Michael Myers and his obsession with high schooler Laurie Strode (Jamie Lee Curtis).

Advert
Films coming to Netflix in October (Netflix UK/Instagram)Netflix UK/Instagram

Also joining the Netflix catalogue will the creepy Shutter Island, starring Leonardo DiCaprio, as well as Contagion, and crime drama Carlito’s Way.

If you’re looking for something a bit more light-hearted, but still on-brand for Halloween, you could opt instead for 1993 black comedy Addam’s Family Values or Shaun of the Dead, which sees salesman Shaun (Simon Pegg) having to take on more than he bargained for when his town is overtaken by zombies.

Simon Pegg in Shaun of the Dead (Universal)Universal
Advert

Of course, films of the more intense variety aren’t for everyone, and thankfully Netflix has also catered to those looking to have a more joyful film night by including teen movie Clueless in the mix, as well as The Amazing Spider-Man, Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me and rom-com The First Wives Club. 

There’s also Fight Club, though Netflix has noted, ‘for obvious reasons we don’t talk about that’.

Though we’re not even in October yet, Netflix does appear to be inching its way towards the Christmas season by adding Last Christmas into its list of releases, but I think it’s safe to say that can wait at least until we’ve got our fill of horror out of the way!

If you have a story you want to tell, send it to UNILAD via [email protected]

Most Read StoriesMost Read

Super Mario Bros Movie Announced And People Have Some Serious Concerns About The Cast
Film and TV

Super Mario Bros Movie Announced And People Have Some Serious Concerns About The Cast

Gabby Petito: FBI Confirms Reason For Brian Laundrie Arrest Warrant
News

Gabby Petito: FBI Confirms Reason For Brian Laundrie Arrest Warrant

Gabby Petito: Second Woman Comes Forward Claiming She Dropped Brian Laundrie At Campsite Where Body Was Found
News

Gabby Petito: Second Woman Comes Forward Claiming She Dropped Brian Laundrie At Campsite Where Body Was Found

Trump Mocked After ‘Stop The Steal’ Funded Recount Finds He Lost By Bigger Margin
News

Trump Mocked After ‘Stop The Steal’ Funded Recount Finds He Lost By Bigger Margin

Emily Brown

Emily Brown first began delivering important news stories aged just 13, when she launched her career with a paper round. She graduated with a BA Hons in English Language in the Media from Lancaster University and went on to contribute to The Sunday Times Travel Magazine and Student Problems before becoming Senior Journalist at UNILAD, where she works on breaking news, trending stories and longer form features.

Topics: Film and TV, halloween, Netflix

Credits

Netflix UK/Instagram

  1. Netflix UK/Instagram

    @netflixUK

 