Thor: Love And Thunder Starts Production In January Marvel/natalieportman/Instagram

Thor: Love and Thunder will kick off production in January next year.

The fourth Thor instalment in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) was originally planned to start shooting in mid-2020 and was later delayed to August, and it has now shifted back to the beginning of 2021 due to the current pandemic.

Advert

Love and Thunder, directed by Ragnarok’s Taika Waititi and based on Jason Aaron’s graphic novels, will see the return of Chris Hemsworth’s God of Thunder, Tessa Thompson’s Valkyrie and, most importantly of all, Natalie Portman as Jane Foster – who will become female Thor.

As per a report from ComicBook, filming on the upcoming MCU title will commence in January 2021 ahead of its release the following year. While briefly appearing in Avengers: Endgame, Portman hasn’t held a key role in the franchise since Thor: The Dark World.

The actor recently confirmed she’s started training for taking on the mantle of Mighty Thor. Portman told Yahoo!, ‘I can’t tell you that much. I’m really excited. I’m starting to train, to get muscles. If there can be all these female superheroes, the more of them they are, the better it is.’

Advert

She added that the film will follow Foster as ‘she’s going through cancer treatment and is a superhero on the side’.

Mighty Thor Marvel Comics

In an interview with BBC News, Waititi also said of the film, ‘It is so insane. It’s also very romantic. I’m into romances now. I just want to make a romance. I want to make something I’ve never done or never cared for.’

The MCU will return to our lives in WandaVision, a Disney+ series dropping later this year. Black Widow is now set for release on May 7, 2021.

Advert

Thor: Love and Thunder will hit cinemas on February 11, 2022.