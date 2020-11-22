Thousands Call To Boycott Warner Bros. After Animaniacs Trailer Appears To Mock Johnny Depp Warner Bros./PA Images

After appearing to mock actor Johnny Depp, thousands of people are calling to boycott Warner Bros.’ Animaniacs reboot.

The programme made its return on Friday, November 20, on streaming service Hulu and was produced by the one and only Steven Spielberg.

Advert 10

While many enjoyed the reboot, some eagle-eyed Johnny Depp fans noticed a poster in the cartoon which appeared to mock the former Fantastic Beasts actor.

You can watch the clip here:

A cartoon poster on the programme boasted what appeared to be a caricature of Johnny Depp advertising an upcoming movie named, Johnny 2 with the tagline ‘Telling Lies’ underneath it.

Advert 10

While this hasn’t been confirmed, many have linked the poster to Depp’s recent lawsuit with British newspaper The Sun, as well as ongoing legal battles with ex-wife Amber Heard.

Depp lost the libel case against the paper this year. The paper described the actor as a ‘wife beater’ in a previous article. Depp denies the abuse claims and said the article significantly damaged his reputation, but the judge on the case ruled in favour of the paper.

One person on Twitter called the Animaniacs poster a ‘sick thing to do’. Sharing a photo of the cartoon, they wrote, ‘Warner Brothers: this is a sick thing to do to an abuse survivor. Listen to the tapes – Johnny Depp has been put through psychological torture and physical abuse. I’m sorry that I don’t find this funny, but it’s no laughing matter’.

Advert 10

Someone else on Reddit wrote, ‘Warner Bros just released the new Animaniacs trailer, which clearly mocks abuse victim, Johnny Depp. First they force him to resign, then they make fun of him through kids cartoons. Children being influenced by such adult concepts… Shameless.’

Another Animaniacs-viewer tweeted:

As much as I liked the new Animaniacs, I can not in good conscience bring myself to support this show or Warner Brothers. It is absolutely sickening to see them use a cartoon to make fun of an Abuse victim while wholeheartedly defending the culprit.

Someone else wrote, Iif you’re wondering why #BoycottWarnerBrothers is trending, they casually mocked a victim of domestic violence through the medium of animation… Give them hell. DV isn’t a f*cking joke’.

Advert 10

Following Depp’s recent legal battle in the UK, Warner Bros. asked the Pirates of the Caribbean actor to resign from his role in upcoming film Fantastic Beasts 3.

Addressing his resignation on Instagram, the 57-year-old said, ‘I wish to let you know what I have been asked to resign by Warner Bros. from my role as Grindel in Fantastic Beasts and I have respected and agreed to that request.’