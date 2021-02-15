Thousands Sign Petition For Disney To Rehire Gina Carano Despite Nazi Comments

PA Images/Disney+

More than 13,000 people have signed a petition remanding that Disney rehire Gina Carano after she was sacked from The Mandalorian.

The actor and mixed martial artist, also known for roles in Deadpool and Fast & Furious 6, was fired following social media posts which Lucasfilm described as ‘abhorrent and unacceptable’.

Advert 10

Despite widespread criticism of the anti-Semitic posts, which compared being a Republican to being Jewish in Nazi Germany, the recent petition argues it was because of ‘cancel culture and Twitter’.

Disney+

At the time of writing, the ‘Disney: Rehire Gina Carano’ Change.org petition has attracted 13,542 signatures.

The petition, started by Logan Norfleet, reads: ‘Her recent (now deleted) tweet responsible was one expressing her dismay for the way conservatives are being treated by liberals today, and to do this, she compared it to the way Jews were being treated by Nazis in World War II.’

Advert 10

It continues: ‘I’m not going to say she was right or wrong with her views, but firing celebrities over their political views has been happening way too often, and once again, Hollywood has struck down another conservative.’

Disney+

The petition doesn’t note the key, utterly huge difference between holding conservative opinions and likening the plight of Jewish people in the Holocaust to right-wing supporters in the US, who often allege they’re being ‘censored’ or ‘silenced’ by using their widely-available social media platforms to share their views.

It adds: ‘What she said may have been a little extreme, and I can even see why some people may have been offended, but her tweet was not made to incite violence or to express discrimination or hatred of any sort to any particular group.’

Advert 10

The petition then asks Disney to ‘leave politics out of the industry and press on’, as the Star Wars show ‘wouldn’t be the same without her… rehire Gina Carano. Firing her isn’t justice.’

Since being dropped from Disney and her agency UTA, the 38-year-old announced she’s working a new movie project with Ben Shapiro and The Daily Wire.

Carano told Deadline: ‘I cried out and my prayer was answered. I am sending out a direct message of hope to everyone living in fear of cancellation by the totalitarian mob. I have only just begun using my voice which is now freer than ever before, and I hope it inspires others to do the same. They can’t cancel us if we don’t let them.’

Advert 10