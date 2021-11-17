Tiger King 2: Carole Baskin’s Ex Reveals His Thoughts On Claims She Killed Her Husband

Alamy/Netflix

In the opening episodes of Tiger King 2, Carole Baskin’s ex discusses the conspiracy theory that she murdered her husband.

When Netflix first unleashed Tiger King last year, one of the prevailing obsessions to emerge from the first season was allegations against the Big Cat Rescue founder with regards to the disappearance of Don Lewis, her ex-husband who went missing in 1997, before being declared dead five years later. She’s strenuously denied any involvement.

Joe Exotic, the former zoo-owner at the centre of the series, is currently behind bars on animal abuse charges, as well as his connection to a murder-for-hire plot against Baskin. He spearheaded the accusations against her, and the theory is discussed further in the second season, available to stream now on the platform.

At the beginning of episode two, Baskin’s ex-boyfriend Alan Schreier can be seen talking about whether he thinks she killed Lewis, and how ‘the more that comes up, the more [he] thinks it’s possible’.

Schreier met Baskin via online dating, and recalls her being kind to him. However, his son Todd also discusses how Baskin ‘didn’t want’ him there, and he wasn’t allowed to talk about Lewis, at all. ‘I don’t think she killed her husband,’ he says, continuing, ‘She doesn’t care about people, she cares about cats.’

Netflix

Later in the episode, Schreier also says, ‘Carole told me that he hung around with a lot of unscrupulous type of people. Maybe he stuck somebody for some money, and they caught up with him.’ According to Schreier, Lewis was a ‘piece of sh*t… he did horrible stuff to Carole.’

In a recent Reddit AMA, Baskin gave a thorough response with her thoughts on what happened to Lewis. ‘Don loved to fly and was looking to buy ultralights and experimental planes. I believe Don crashed a small experimental plane or ultralight into the Gulf for a number of reasons,’ she wrote.

Alamy

‘He wasn’t licensed to fly, yet did all the time. He couldn’t file a flight plan and had to take off from closed airports to evade detection. He had to fly under 200 feet to stay off the radar which means he would typically fly out over the Gulf because the air is smoother there, whereas over land there are up and down drafts that will crash you at the height.

‘Since phone records indicated he was planning to go to Texas, and his van was found at a small private airstrip and we have never found Don or wreckage, I think this was the most likely scenario.’

Tiger King 2 is available to stream now on Netflix.