Tiger King 2: Early Reactions And Reviews Are In And It’s Not Looking Good

Joe Exotic might have managed to captivate the world last year, but early reactions to the second season of Tiger King suggest his reign is well and truly over.

The second season of the wild docu-series dropped on Netflix today, November 17, little more than a year after the world was first introduced to the Exotic’s bizarre, big-cat filled life.

When we left Exotic at the end of season one, he had been jailed for a murder-for-hire plot against his longtime enemy and animal rights activist Carole Baskin. Despite being convinced Donald Trump would be the one to free him, the former zookeeper is still behind bars.

Netflix users across the globe could barely contain their excitement when the announcement of the second season came earlier this year, but it seems the bubble has been burst with its actual release as viewers have described the series as ‘pointless’ and ‘directionless’.

A review from The Telegraph dubs the new episodes as ‘tawdry’, suggesting there was no need for a second season of a show viewers had ‘already grown sick of’, while The Times accuses the series of being full of ‘unpleasant, trashy people saying unpleasant, trashy things’.

In a review for iNews, TV Editor Emily Baker writes:

The new five-episode series, Tiger King 2, is a mess. Directionless and confused, the story zips from Exotic’s plight (he’s currently serving a 22-year sentence in prison for animal abuse and attempted murder for hire) to the conspiracy theory that his nemesis Baskin allegedly murdered her ex-husband, Don Lewis.

Though the reactions paint a picture of a show that does not warrant spending time on, many fans have made clear they will make up their own minds about the new episodes as they have taken to Twitter to announce their intentions to binge the series.

Admittedly I’ll probably be right there with them soon enough, but we can’t say we weren’t warned!