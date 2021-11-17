Tiger King 2 Is Now On Netflix

Netflix

Hey all you cool cats and kittens, the time has finally come: Tiger King 2 has officially landed on Netflix.

That’s right, grab an animal print top and some snacks because Tiger King 2 promises to be a wild ride.

Tiger King initially dropped in 2020 and was a smash hit, coming to an explosive end as Joe Exotic, real name is Joseph Maldonado-Passage, was arrested for his alleged murder-for-hire plot against Carole Baskin, an animal rights activist.

Many thought that this would be the end of the Tiger King story but, much to fans’ delight, it seems there was more in the Tiger King canon, with a second series announced back in September.

Producers Eric Goode and Rebecca Chaiklin are returning to the series, which promises more drama. A lot of the footage is leftover from the first series, which Chaiklin says was initially cut.

Chaiklin earlier said: ‘To be continued. I mean, yes we have a crazy amount of footage and it’s a story that’s still unfolding […] there’s a lot that’s still unfolding in it, and it’ll be just as dramatic and just as colorful [sic] as what has unfolded these past few years.’

The second stint has been highly-anticipated, with many expressing their excitement in the buildup to its release today.

The series will look deeper into the controversy surrounding Joe Exotic, particularly his dispute with Jeffrey Lowe, who took control of the exotic-animal complex after Joe Exotic was arrested. In May 2021, 69 big cats were seized from an animal park run by Lowe.

Tiger King 2 is available to stream on Netflix now.