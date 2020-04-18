Tiger King Dethroned After 25 Days As Netflix's Most-Watched Title Netflix

After 25 regal days at the very top of Netflix’s most watched list, Tiger King has finally been toppled from its throne by an unlikely adversary.

Since it first pounced into our collective conscience, Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem, and Madness has offered a welcome distraction from the current situation, bringing plenty of intrigue and lots and lots of memes.

However, although the tune of Here Kitty Kitty will no doubt continue to linger long in our ears, such a magnificent reign could not go on indefinitely.

Joe Exotic Tiger King Netflix

The explosive docuseries was quite unlike anything viewers had seen before, with more twists and turns than all of Netflix’s detective shows put together.

Even after the final episode wrapped up, the drama continued off-screen, with revelation after revelation keeping fans appetite for behind-the-scenes gossip stated.

Perhaps the most surprising reveal was that Joe Exotic – the Tiger King himself – was actually afraid of the very creatures which made his name.

Speaking on the recent Tiger King special, The Tiger King and I, documentary maker and former Joe Exotic TV director Rick Kirkham said:

He was scared to death of lions and tigers. And in the shots that you see in there, where he’s in with the two tigers, the white one and the other one – the white one is blind and the other one is on tranquilisers. It’s idiotic to think how he’s become famous as ‘The Tiger King’ when he’s so terrified of big cats.

Carole Baskin in Tiger King Netflix

Now the most talked about documentary series of 2020 has been usurped in the US by, erm, the 2010 family movie Despicable Me.

Best known for introducing the world to Minions – those one-eyed, yellow Tic Tac shaped characters – Despicable Me is no doubt helping to keep many kids currently fidgeting about at home quiet and entertained.

To be clear, over here in the UK, Tiger King is still roaring away at the top spot, followed closely by new dating show Too Hot To Handle.

However, across the pond, US viewers have made somewhat of a U-turn, swapping wild theories and warring zoo keepers for wholesome supervillains and plucky orphans. Although the film is now a good 10 years old, it’s only just arrived on Netflix (in the US but not the UK), and appears to have come at the perfect time.

For those unfamiliar with the narrative of Despicable Me, the IMDb synopsis is as follows:

When a criminal mastermind uses a trio of orphan girls as pawns for a grand scheme, he finds their love is profoundly changing him for the better.

Despicable Me Universal Pictures

With a cast which includes the likes of Steve Carell, Jason Segel and Russell Brand, there’s plenty of funny bits for parents – and non-parents looking for a comfort watch – to enjoy and chuckle at.

Despicable Me currently holds a very decent rating of 81% on Rotten Tomatoes, from a total of 199 reviews.

The critics consensus is as follows:

Borrowing heavily (and intelligently) from Pixar and Looney Tunes, Despicable Me is a surprisingly thoughtful, family-friendly treat with a few surprises of its own.

Unfortunately, there is a distinct lack of Carole F*cking Baskin and her animal print wardrobe, but you can’t have everything.

Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem, and Madness is currently ranked at number two in the US, followed by Outer Banks, Ozark and The Innocence Files.

US viewers can catch Despicable Me on Netflix now.