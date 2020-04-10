Tiger King Fans Convinced Jeff Lowe Is Actually Carole Baskin’s First Husband
I think I speak on behalf of most people when I say that when we sat down to binge our way through Tiger King, we thought we’d probably become in embroiled in the ethical questions around keeping exotic animals in cages.
But, what I don’t think anyone could have predicted, is just how embroiled we would all become in the lives of these big cat lovers, from Joe Exotic’s charismatic personality and sideline as a country singer, to Carole Baskin’s fashion sense, and all the deeper and wackier stuff going on behind the scenes.
Since the seven-part Netflix series aired, viewers have been making up their own minds as to whether Joe really did try to arrange the murder of Carole ‘f*cking’ Baskin, or whether he was set up, and what in God’s name did happen to her former husband Don Lewis.
Now, fans have come up with their own bizarre little conspiracy theory, and it’s quite frankly bloody ridiculous. But, hey ho, we love a little fan theory so here goes.
Some of the wonderful people of the internet are convinced that high-key conman and Las Vegas lothario Jeff Lowe, who helped the authorities put Joe Exotic behind bars, is actually Carole’s first husband, who she left over domestic abuse claims.
Writing on Facebook, one fan explained the theory, writing:
Jeff is Carole’s abusive first husband who she paid off to go take Joe down. She rented a mansion and that caw to draw him in.
Jeff and (James Garretson) even admit they directed Joe to kill Carole. When Joe didn’t do it, they needed him to pay, he didn’t. So Jeff sent his friend and he ‘chickened out’ on purpose.
Carole then paid them all off. All the convicts around him, except (Kelci Saffery) and (John Reinke).
Too bad I wasn’t the police investigator, I would of definitely caught this bullshit.
Jeff even told the cops about the Tiger skulls, because they didn’t have enough to keep him otherwise on the bogs ‘killing plot’.
Others pointed out that Carole said her ex was physically abusive towards her, and Jeff had a criminal record for assaulting an ex wife.
As much as we do love a conspiracy, sadly the ages just don’t add up. Carole’s first hubby, Michael Murdock, would be 81 by now and Jeff Lowe is 67… or so we’ve been told…
Perhaps he’ll address the rumours in the eighth instalment to the series, which is set to hit the streaming service on Sunday, April 12.
Tiger King is available to stream now on Netflix.
If you have a story you want to tell, send it to UNILAD via [email protected]
Topics: Film and TV, Carole Baskin, conspiracy theory, Jeff Lowe, Joe Exotic, Netflix, Tiger King