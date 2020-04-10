Tiger King Fans Convinced Jeff Lowe Is Actually Carole Baskin’s First Husband

Jeff is Carole’s abusive first husband who she paid off to go take Joe down. She rented a mansion and that caw to draw him in.

Jeff and (James Garretson) even admit they directed Joe to kill Carole. When Joe didn’t do it, they needed him to pay, he didn’t. So Jeff sent his friend and he ‘chickened out’ on purpose.

Carole then paid them all off. All the convicts around him, except (Kelci Saffery) and (John Reinke).

Too bad I wasn’t the police investigator, I would of definitely caught this bullshit.

Jeff even told the cops about the Tiger skulls, because they didn’t have enough to keep him otherwise on the bogs ‘killing plot’.