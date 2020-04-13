Tiger King Fans Convinced New Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare Skin Is Based On John Finlay Activision/Netflix

Unless you’ve been living under a rock for the past few weeks, you’ll have heard all the hype surrounding Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness.

That hype includes: just how did a docuseries about a zoo – of all things – end with a murder-for-hire plot? What really went on behind the scenes? And what exactly did happen to Carole Baskin’s missing husband?

Basically, it’s all anybody can talk about. And now it’s gone further, as thoughts of the Netflix docuseries have also somehow wormed their way into the gaming world, with some questioning whether one of the new operator skins in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare is based on John Finlay.

John Finlay Netflix

John Finlay, as many of you will recall, is the ex-husband of Joe Exotic – real name Joseph Maldonado-Passage – who was the owner of GW Exotic Animal Park, a 16-acre ranch in Oklahoma where he kept more than 1,200 animals.

Throughout the course of the series, Finlay regularly appeared topless to ‘show off’ his unique tattoos, a look which fans of the show are convinced has influenced the creators of Call of Duty.

COD players who have started the new Battle Pass have noticed that one of the new skins, for operator Yegor, bears more than a little resemblance to Finlay. Both Finlay and the skin have a buzz cut, both have a wide array of tattoos, and both are topless.

Basically, they look pretty damn similar:

Of course, these comparisons only work if we’re talking about Finlay before his transformation, which can be seen in all its glory in The Tiger King and I – Netflix’s surprise eighth instalment that caught up with the docuseries’ alumni after the initial series.

One difference was he was actually wearing a top for once, but the most noticeable one was his teeth, as Finlay is now equipped with a full set of pearly white gnashers.

He explained:

It took a while to get ’em, but once I actually got ’em it took me a while to get ’em to where I was able to really wear ’em.

So what do you reckon? Does the new skin look like Finlay or is it just because we’ve all got Tiger King on the brain?

Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness is now available to watch on Netflix.