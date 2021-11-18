Tiger King Has Been Made Into A Five-Act Opera

Alamy

The English National Opera (ENO) and TikTok have teamed up to make a Tiger King opera.

As if returning for a second season wasn’t enough, hit Netflix show Tiger King has ended up being made into what has been billed as the world’s first ‘TikTopera’.

This mini-opera has been made to tell the story of the first series and bring audiences back up to speed before they watch Tiger King 2.

PA

The partnership between Netflix and the English National Opera has five different minute-long TikTok videos telling the story of the hit show, which became one of the biggest hits of 2020 set to music.

The piece is set to to the music of 1875 opera Carmen, performed live by the ENO’s 40-person orchestra.

Per The Guardian, the famous TikTokkers who have helped to put the opera together are Sophie Aurora, Hellovicco and Hannah Lother, while they are also joined by X-Factor finalists Max and Harvey and Britain’s Got Talent comedian Phil Green.

Netflix

ENO Chief Executive Stuart Murphy said they had ‘pulled out all the stops’ to recap the ‘modern-day mythic drama’ that is Tiger King, which follows the rivalry between G.W. Zoo owner Joe Exotic and his nemesis Carole Baskin while also offering a look into the personal lives of the people associated with the zoo.

The first series ended with Joe in prison after being convicted of 17 charges of animal abuse and two counts of trying to have Carole murdered.

Murphy said, ‘Opera is an art form that deals best with epic themes – rival worlds, passionate love, carnal lusts and monstrous betrayal.

‘In many ways, it’s the art form that this story was made for. It felt right to do this at the other end of the extreme, to make opera as accessible as possible to everyone.’

Tiger King 2 is currently streaming on Netflix and picks up the story where the first season left off, giving audiences a chance to check in with the eccentric cast of characters associated with the show.

