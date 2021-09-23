unilad
Tiger King Series 2 Has Been Announced On Netflix

by : Julia Banim on : 23 Sep 2021 15:12
It was one of the biggest TV events of lockdown, sparking various memes and conspiracy theories as many of us endured the frustrations and boredom of lockdown.

Now Netflix viewers will be once again returning to the bizarre world of Joe Exotic, with Tiger King 2 set to hit the streaming platform soon.

Plans for season two of the smash-hit documentary series have been unveiled as part of a slate announcement by Netflix, outlining a number of upcoming true-crime offerings.

At the time of writing, not much is known about what exactly this second season will involve, and the date is yet to be confirmed. However, Netflix has promised ‘more madness and mayhem’ to come, suggesting we’re in for another wild ride.

Tiger King 2 is directed by Eric Goode and Rebecca Chaiklin, who also work as executive producers on the production alongside Chris Smith and Fisher Stevens.

It would appear there’s plenty more memorable footage in store, with Chaiklin making the following comments to EW.com shortly after the first season aired:

We have a crazy amount of footage. There could be a follow-up on this story because there’s a lot that’s still unfolding in it, and it’ll be just as dramatic and just as colourful as what has unfolded these past few years.

You can check out the teaser trailer for yourself below:

Brief clips in the teaser show none other than Carole Baskin striding down a corridor, as well as a Tiger skin patterned plane, taking us right back to the drama and rivalries of the first season. We also get a glimpse of Joe Exotic himself, this time from behind bars.

