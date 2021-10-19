‘Tiger King’ Star Erik Cowie’s Cause Of Death Revealed

Netflix/Alamy

Officials have confirmed Tiger King star Erik Cowie’s cause of death, just over a month after it was revealed the zookeeper had passed away.

Cowie was reportedly found dead in his bed at a friend’s house in Brooklyn, New York on September 3, with a post mortem scheduled to determine the reason for his passing at age 53.

Now, a New York City medical examiner has confirmed that Cowie died a ‘natural’ death as a result of ‘acute and chronic alcohol use.’ Shortly after news of his death broke TMZ reported that no drugs had been found at the scene, with officials confirming to the site yesterday, October 18, that a large bottle of vodka was discovered.

Cowie had previously been open about his struggles with alcoholism, saying he was ‘at the end of [his] rope’ with his addiction battle. Earlier this year he was arrested and pled guilty to a drink driving charge after being involved in a car accident in Oklahoma.

The 53-year-old had risen to fame only recently after appearing on the Netflix series as a zookeeper working alongside Joe Exotic at the GW Zoo, and is understood to have continued to work for the animal park following Exotic’s arrest in 2018, testifying against the so-called Tiger King a year later.

Following his death, the zoo paid tribute to Cowie on its Facebook page, writing, ‘It comes with great sadness to say that a dear friend and hard working employee has passed away.’

‘He absolutely loved all the animals and would show up early to check on each and everyone. He had his Demons but the animals helped bring joy and happiness in his life.’