Tiger King’s Jeff Lowe Accuses Carole Baskin Of Spying On Him With Drones

Netflix

Jeff Lowe claims his Tiger King co-star Carole Baskin is using drones to spy on him.

There aren’t many documentaries that have had the drama of Tiger King recently, and it seems the co-stars of the Netflix documentary are continuing to argue. This time, there was a dispute between Carole Baskin and Jeff Lowe. Off the back of the row, police were called as a fight broke out among neighbours.

Law enforcement officials told said Lowe had called police on Tuesday morning, April 27. The zoo owner reported a disturbance at his property in Thackerville. When the authorities arrived, they found Lowe fighting with a neighbour, although the reason for this disagreement apparently stems from a grievance with Baskin.

Netflix

Lowe claims the fight began after his son saw a drone flying above their zoo. When Lowe investigated the matter, he reportedly found Carole and Howard Baskin as well as a film crew at their neighbour’s house. Jeff then claims Carole and Howard fled and he attempted to chase them down.

Rather than stopping a vehicle with the Baskins inside, Lowe found his neighbours, who were also attempting to leave the property. The son of the neighbour then got out of the vehicle and began to fight with Lowe.

The reason given for the fight has differed between those involved; Jeff claimed the son of the neighbour threw coffee at his car and started provoking him. Contrary to this story, Howard Baskin stated that Jeff began fighting and dragging the unsuspecting neighbour’s son.

Netflix

Despite the violent chain of events, neither of the Baskins will face charges. A law enforcement official stated that because Baskin and her film crew were not on Lowe’s property, they will not face any charges.

Howard Baskin has explained the situation from his perspective, explaining that the drone was used to see how Lowe’s animals were treated. He also told TMZ that the initial footage shows the animals pacing in a stress-related pattern. However, he stated the reason they visited Lowe’s neighbours was unrelated to the footage.

This dramatic altercation looks set to have a lasting impact; the police report will now be sent to the local District Attorney, and they will determine whether Jeff Lowe or the neighbour’s son will face charges for the fight. With the possible legal repercussions in mind, Joe Exotic might see a familiar face soon.