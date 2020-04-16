Tiger King’s Jeff Lowe Responds To Conspiracy Theory That He Was Carole Baskin’s First Husband

​Jeff Lowe Responds To Conspiracy Theory That He Was Carole Baskin's First Husband Netflix

Ever since Tiger King aired last month, the internet has been rife with conspiracy theories about whether Joe Exotic was set up, and what the hell actually happened to Carole Baskin’s ex-husband.

Among the sea of memes and chatter around the Netflix show growing on social media, a bizarre theory about Carole’s first husband and Jeff Lowe was born.

Some fans became utterly convinced that Las Vegas lothario Jeff is in fact Carole’s first husband, and father to her daughter Jamie, Michael Murdock, who she left over claims he was abusing her.

The theory was pretty fun to (almost) believe for a while, but now Lowe himself has come forward to shut down the unusual claims in an all-telling ‘ask me anything’ thread on Reddit.

Introducing himself on the Q&A, Jeff very bravely announced himself, writing:

Hi Reddit! My name is Jeff Lowe, I’m the CEO and Founder of Greater Wynnewood Exotic Animal Park and was recently featured on Netflix’s TIGER KING. I’m entering the tiger cage on Reddit to answer your questions… So ASK ME ANYTHING!

Jeff Lowe Claims Netflix Is Adding A New Episode Of Tiger King Netflix

Given the hot topic of the moment, it was only a matter of time before someone mentioned the conspiracy, asking: ‘There’s a conspiracy all over the internet this week that you were Carole Baskin’s first husband. Have you seen the picture comparison and what’s your take on this? She doesn’t seem like your type!’

Lowe responded:

You’re a brilliant man and she is not my type. If I was stuck on a deserted island with her, I would f*ck a coconut. I’ve seen the side by side pictures. It looks more like John and Joe’s love child.

Carole Baskin in Tiger King Netflix

Um, I’m guessing that’s a denial then? Anyway, sadly it doesn’t add up, because Michael would be 81 by now and Jeff claims to be a mere 67 – although I have to say, he looks a hell of a lot younger than that to me!

In the Q&A, Jeff dished a fair bit of dirt, revealing he thinks that the premise of Tiger King was misrepresented to everyone who was in it.

When asked if he had been approached by Netflix to take part in the show, and how it was ‘framed’ to him, Jeff said:

Netflix did not approach us. We were produced by the guys who made the show. They framed it as an expose on Carole Baskin. And to Carole, they said it was warning against the dangers of keeping tigers. They misrepresented the show to everyone.

Joe Exotic Tiger King Netflix

Jeff was even asked if Joe ever tried to ‘make a move’ on him, to which I think you can probably guess the answer.

‘Joe never tried to make a move on me,’ he said. ‘I’m not Joe’s type, I’m too old and manly.’

Yep, thought as much.

Tiger King is available to stream on Netflix now.