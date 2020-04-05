Tiger King's John Finlay Wants Channing Tatum To Play Him In Film Netflix/PA

It’s a question many of us have pondered over the years. Which actor would play us in a biopic, channelling the characteristics and emotional responses which make us unique?

Of course, this isn’t something many of us will ever have to fret over too much about. My own life story probably wouldn’t be too compelling, with very little in the way of tigers and polyamorous marriages.

However, this is the dilemma currently facing Tiger King’s one and only John Finlay, the eternally shirtless former husband of Joe Exotic himself.

John Finlay Netflix

A break-out star of the jaw-dropping Netflix documentary series, Finlay became well-known for his distinct lack of teeth as well as his juicy insight into life at the GW Zoo.

A scripted series from Hulu is now on the cards – with Kate McKinnon reportedly in the role of ‘Carole F*cking Baskin’ – talk has turned to which actors will portray the other key players in this stripey saga. And Finlay has some casting ideas of his own.

Speaking with People magazine, Finlay revealed a certain Magic Mike actor would be his number one preference to play himself:

[Channing Tatum] always had a special place in my heart. He did a shout-out to my distant cousin; she died of stage-four brain cancer. When he did his shout-out, he did it because it was on her bucket list.

Finlay’s relative sadly passed away around six years ago at the age of 18, and had requested a kiss from the 21 Jump Street star prior to her death. Tatum kindly granted her wish by sending a personalised video message, and Finlay hasn’t forgotten this touching gesture.

John Finlay Netflix

Finlay said:

He has a special place in my heart because of that. But he’s [also] a really good actor, and a lot of people are putting names out there with him in it.

Should Channing be tied up, Finlay is also interested in Shia LaBeouf. And honestly, now he’s got himself a sparkling new set of teeth, I can kind of see the resemblance.

As Finlay said:

[Shia LaBeouf] would probably be a good choice because with a beard he can look like me, and he can relate to me.

Honestly, are there any other instances in an actor’s career where he can play one third of a zoo-based throuple tied up with murder, mystery, big cats and bitter feuds? Tatum would be a fool to pass this one up.

Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness is available to watch on Netflix now.