TikTokers Can’t Handle Disturbing Horror Film Megan Is Missing Banned In New Zealand

TikTokers Can't Handle Disturbing Horror Film Banned From New Zealand gutituco/TikTok/Trio Films

In 2011, a ‘disturbing’ horror film was banned in New Zealand. Nine years later, TikTok users have found it.

Megan is Missing follows a teenager who disappears after meeting a man online. It was promoted as somewhat of an educational film, looking at exposing the risks young people face online and the dangers of meeting strangers.

It proved controversial upon release, with critics accusing it of oversexualising its characters and going too far with graphic content.

Check out the trailer for Megan is Missing below:

However, for some inexplicable reason, it’s recently gone viral on TikTok, with users far and wide diving into the found-footage horror and scaring themselves silly.

One user wrote: ‘If you are thinking of watching Megan is Missing, please don’t. I love horror/thriller/murder mysteries and I can watch them very easily, but this one I will never ever forget. I couldn’t even finish it.’

Another viewer wrote: ‘Megan is Missing man, that sh*t got me staring at the wall and wanting to delete all my social media accounts and never come back ever again.’

Writer-director Michael Goi, who wrote the script in 10 days and shot it in a week, said in his own TikTok: ‘I got a text from Amber Perkins, the lead actress in my movie, that it was exploding on TikTok at the moment.’

He continued:

I didn’t get to give you the customary warnings that I used to give people before they watched Megan is Missing, which are: do not watch the movie in the middle of the night, do not watch the movie alone, and if you see the words ‘photo number one’ pop up on your screen, you have about four seconds to shut off the movie if you’re already freaking out, before you start seeing things that maybe you don’t want to see.

A third user warned: ‘I just watched it and I have never been more triggered or traumatised by something in my entire life. This world is so f*cking disgusting, I can’t stop crying and I feel sick to my stomach. If you haven’t watched it yet, please don’t. It’s horrifying.’

A fourth wrote: ‘Megan is Missing is trending for some reason and lemme tell you, do NOT watch it without reading the Wikipedia first, if you’re even a little bit interested. Absolutely horrible and repugnant movie. Wouldn’t recommend ever.’

New Zealand’s Office of Film and Literature Classification deemed it unfit for viewing, writing in its judgement, as per Dazed: ‘The feature depicts sexual violence and sexual conduct involving young people to such an extent and degree, and in such a manner, that the availability of the publication is likely to be injurious to the public good.’

Megan is Missing isn’t available to stream in the UK, however it can be purchased on-demand in the US.