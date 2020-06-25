TikTokers Can’t Handle NSFW Opening Scene Of Netflix Film Love

gen z can't handle opening scene of love 1 karlea_abbigayle/TikTok/Netflix

A relatively unknown film has gone viral in a matter of days thanks to TikTokers, who are watching its opening scene for the first (and most probably last) time.

Despite being released in 2015, French film Love – not to be confused with the Judd Apatow show of the same name – is only just gaining notoriety for its graphic sex scenes.

Why? Because a whole bunch of TikTokers have discovered just how graphic they really are and have taken to social media to share their shocked/appalled/just plain confused reactions while watching the film, in particular its opening scene.

You can watch the trailer for Love below:

So, what happens during its opening scene, you’re probably wondering, to cause such a kerfuffle? Well, the movie opens with an explicit sex scene between the main character Murphy (Karl Glusman) and a woman we soon find out is not his girlfriend.

In case you’re thinking of giving the Netflix film a watch, you should know that scene in particular lasts roughly three minutes and you almost definitely should not watch it with your parents even in relatively close proximity.

‘Murphy is an American living in Paris who enters a highly sexually and emotionally charged relationship with the unstable Electra,’ the film’s synopsis reads. ‘Unaware of the effect it will have on their relationship, they invite their pretty neighbour into their bed.’

love film graphic scenes Wild Bunch

While you might expect a drama art film such as this one to have faded into the background five years after its release, Love has catapulted into Netflix America’s Top 10 thanks to TikTokers sharing their reactions to the opening scene on the social media app.

The trend started with TikToker Bella Ashey, who filmed herself saying: ‘If you’ve seen 365 Days and you liked it, go watch Love on Netflix and use this sound to record yourself watching the very beginning. Like I mean the very beginning. Hit play and record yourself and let’s see your reaction.’

Since that video was shared just two days ago, more than 31,000 people have uploaded videos of their own reaction to watching the opening sequence – and let me tell you, they were shook.

You can check some of them out below:

Their reactions were varied, with some nervously giggling while others gaped at their laptop screens in complete shock. One guy was so shocked he spat his drink out everywhere.

All in all though, they all shared the same or at least similar thought process; ‘HOW IS THAT ALLOWED’, ‘DO NOT WATCH THIS’, and ‘DO NOT WATCH THIS WTFFFFF’ were just some of the captions posted alongside the videos.

Well, I’ve given you all the information you need. I guess it’s just up to you now if you want to give the film a watch. Just make sure you’re alone when you do…

