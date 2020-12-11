TikTokers Have Recreated Entire Ratatouille Movie As Musical For Charity

TikTokers Have Recreated Entire Ratatuoille Movie As Musical For Charity mymomisreallyfat/TikTok/Pixar

TikTok creators and Broadway actors have teamed up to recreate the entirety of Pixar’s Ratatouille as a musical for charity.

As theatres and performance venues remain closed due to the ongoing pandemic, a new TikTok trend has seen users recreate scenes from the animated movie with song.

The trend, which has amassed more than 149 million views so far, caught the attention of theatrical production company Seaview.

On Wednesday, December 9, Seaview said it would present an online performance of Ratatousical on January 1.

It will be available for streaming for three days, and all profits will be donated to Actors Fund, to help performers who have been out of work due to coronavirus.

‘The love for the performing arts shines through in the Ratatouille-inspired TikToks from theatre lovers around the world,’ Joseph P Benincasa, the CEO of Actors Fund, said in a statement.

Seaview’s CEO, Greg Nobile said: ‘Finding new outlets for creative collaboration has never been more imperative than it is right now. We can’t wait to share what these remarkable creators have dreamt up which will now allow them to benefit other artists through the vital work of the Actors Fund.’

The trend first began when one TikTok user, Emily Jacobsen, made up a song about the animated film’s star rat, Remy.

The 2007 film by Pixar and Disney follows the adventures of Remy, who dreams of becoming a chef.

Jacobsen said she posted her 16-second Ode to Remy mainly to annoy her family after a trip to Disney World was cancelled because of the pandemic.

‘I had no goals or aspirations to go along with it,’ she said. Her original post now been liked by more than 130,000 people.

Lizzy Hale, senior manager for content at TikTok said: ‘In a year where we saw Broadway close, the TikTok community brought musical fans together virtually with one of the most unique trends we have ever seen on platform.’

The musical even seems to have the nod of approval from Disney, which has a reputation for fiercely guarding its intellectual property.

While the company has no affiliation to the musical, it said in a statement: ‘Although we do not have development plans for the title, we love when our fans engage with Disney stories.’

It added: ‘We applaud and thank all of the online theater makers for helping to benefit the Actors Fund in this unprecedented time of need.’