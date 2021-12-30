Timothée Chalamet Pushed For His Don’t Look Up Character To Have A Mullet

Netflix/Alamy

The costume designer for Netflix’s not-so-festive new film Don’t Look Up has revealed that Timothée Chalamet fought for his character to have a mullet.

The star-studded film – released on Christmas Eve – features Leonardo DiCaprio as the ‘sexy scientist’, Jennifer Lawrence as the no-nonsense PhD student and Meryl Streep as the dismissive president that cares more about votes than a comet otherwise known as a ‘planet killer’.

Advert 10

While these high-powered and intelligent characters definitely have more important things to focus on than their hair, Chalamet’s character portrayed a lot of his nonchalant skateboarder aesthetic through his look, which the actor had a big say in.

Loading…

In an interview with Vogue, costume designer Susan Matheson explained that Chalamet came to the set with ideas in mind as ‘the first thing he said to [her] was ‘I want a mullet”.

The actor is said to have sent Matheson pictures of Tiger King’s Joe Exotic as inspiration for his character, with the designer noting ‘at the time everyone was obsessed with Joe’.

Advert 10

Rather than sticking with the Tiger King, however, Matheson explained: ‘I found this guy from New Zealand who had this amazing mullet and the moment I showed it to Timotheé, he said: ‘Bingo!’’

Netflix

Though much of Chalamet’s real hair is hidden beneath a cap in the film, his mullet falls proudly over his shoulders during his appearances, proving his efforts to have a mullet weren’t in vain.

Matheson rounded out the character, who grew up as an Evangelical Christian, with vintage patches and T-shirts from Christian camps for his clothing, culminating in the final product that can be seen in the film.

Advert 10

Don’t Look Up is available to stream on Netflix now