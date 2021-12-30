unilad
Advert

Timothée Chalamet Pushed For His Don’t Look Up Character To Have A Mullet

by : Emily Brown on : 30 Dec 2021 14:26
Timothée Chalamet Pushed For His Don't Look Up Character To Have A MulletNetflix/Alamy

The costume designer for Netflix’s not-so-festive new film Don’t Look Up has revealed that Timothée Chalamet fought for his character to have a mullet.

The star-studded film – released on Christmas Eve – features Leonardo DiCaprio as the ‘sexy scientist’, Jennifer Lawrence as the no-nonsense PhD student and Meryl Streep as the dismissive president that cares more about votes than a comet otherwise known as a ‘planet killer’.

Advert

While these high-powered and intelligent characters definitely have more important things to focus on than their hair, Chalamet’s character portrayed a lot of his nonchalant skateboarder aesthetic through his look, which the actor had a big say in.

Loading…

In an interview with Vogue, costume designer Susan Matheson explained that Chalamet came to the set with ideas in mind as ‘the first thing he said to [her] was ‘I want a mullet”.

The actor is said to have sent Matheson pictures of Tiger King’s Joe Exotic as inspiration for his character, with the designer noting ‘at the time everyone was obsessed with Joe’.

Advert

Rather than sticking with the Tiger King, however, Matheson explained: ‘I found this guy from New Zealand who had this amazing mullet and the moment I showed it to Timotheé, he said: ‘Bingo!’’

Timothée Chalamet in Don't Look Up (Netflix)Netflix

Though much of Chalamet’s real hair is hidden beneath a cap in the film, his mullet falls proudly over his shoulders during his appearances, proving his efforts to have a mullet weren’t in vain.

Matheson rounded out the character, who grew up as an Evangelical Christian, with vintage patches and T-shirts from Christian camps for his clothing, culminating in the final product that can be seen in the film.

Advert

Don’t Look Up is available to stream on Netflix now

If you have a story you want to tell, send it to UNILAD via [email protected]

Most Read StoriesMost Read

Journalist Makes History By Becoming First Person With Maori Face Tattoo To Present News
News

Journalist Makes History By Becoming First Person With Maori Face Tattoo To Present News

Ghislaine Maxwell Could Start Naming Names After Sex Trafficking Conviction
News

Ghislaine Maxwell Could Start Naming Names After Sex Trafficking Conviction

Founder Of Anti-Lockdown Group Dies With Covid-19
News

Founder Of Anti-Lockdown Group Dies With Covid-19

Anti-Vaxx Kickboxing Champion Dies With Covid After Discharging Himself From Hospital
Sport

Anti-Vaxx Kickboxing Champion Dies With Covid After Discharging Himself From Hospital

Emily Brown

Emily Brown first began delivering important news stories aged just 13, when she launched her career with a paper round. She graduated with a BA Hons in English Language in the Media from Lancaster University and went on to contribute to The Sunday Times Travel Magazine and Student Problems before becoming Senior Journalist at UNILAD, where she works on breaking news, trending stories and longer form features.

Topics: Film and TV, Netflix, Tiger King, Timothée Chalamet

Credits

Vogue

  1. Vogue

    The Story Behind the Dramatic Transformations of Don’t Look Up’s Star-Studded Cast

 