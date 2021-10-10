unilad
Timothée Chalamet Reveals First Look As Willy Wonka In Reboot

by : Cameron Frew on : 10 Oct 2021 20:57
Timothée Chalamet Reveals First Look As Willy Wonka In Reboot

Timothée Chalamet has given fans the first look at his Willy Wonka in the upcoming reboot. 

Roald Dahl’s chocolatier has been brought to life on-screen twice before: by Gene Wilder in 1971’s Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory; and later by Johnny Depp in Tim Burton’s 2005 adaptation.

Soon, the mad-hatter will be reborn with some help from Paddington director Paul King. This time, we won’t soaring to skies in a glass elevator – we’re going all the way back to the character’s origins.

The script is co-written by King and Simon Farnaby. As earlier reported by Deadline, the film is titled Wonka and ‘the story will focus on a young Willy Wonka and his adventures prior to opening the world’s most famous chocolate factory.’

Chalamet will be joined by Rowan Atkinson, Keegan Michael-Key and Oscar-winner Olivia Colman, as well as Jim Carter, Mathew Baynton, Tom Davis, Simon Farnaby, Rich Fulcher, Sally Hawkins, Kobna Holdbrook-Smith, Paterson Joseph, Calah Lane, Matt Lucas, Colin O’Brien, Natasha Rothwell, Rakhee Thakrar and Ellie White.

Willy Wonka

Harry Potter‘s David Heyman is producing via Heyday Films. Back in 2018, he told Collider, ‘We are still trying to figure out how to tell that story, what the story is. It’s a prequel, it’s not a sequel.’

‘What makes Willy? When we find him at the chocolate factory doing the golden ticket, where is he before that? What leads him to that place where he’s locked himself away? It’s how does he get there? So we’re playing around with that.’

Wonka will hit cinemas on March 17, 2023. 

