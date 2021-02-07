Timothée Chalamet Stars In Edward Scissorhands Sequel Super Bowl Advert

Timothée Chalamet Stars In Edward Scissorhands Sequel Super Bowl Ad Cadillac

Timothée Chalamet stars as the son of Edward Scissorhands in a new Super Bowl advert.

The sharp-fingered, gothic character was originally brought to life by Johnny Depp in Tim Burton’s 1990 film of the same name.

Now, he’s back in the form of Chalamet, star of Call Me By Your Name and Little Women. Instead of filling the shoes of Depp, he jumped at the chance to play his son, Edgar.

Check out the ‘Edgar Scissorhands’ ad below:

The sequel advert, produced by Cadillac ahead of the 55th Super Bowl this evening, February 7, also sees Winona Ryder reprise her role of Kim Boggs, who falls in love with Edward in the original movie.

It opens with Ryder’s narration, describing the story of a boy with scissors for hands – but not ‘that one’, her teenage son Edgar. He walks around looking angsty, but still wants to help people; he cuts up his mum’s pineapple and makes incredible salads.

Edgar Scissorhands Cadillac

However, he still struggles with everyday life, cutting bus cables, bursting footballs, attracting magnets and getting himself into other sticky situations.

One night, Kim sees her son ‘driving’ on a virtual reality headset. She feels bad for him, but she finds a solution: the All-Electric Cadillac LYRIQ, made ‘ScissorHands Free’. Then, he drives off into the sunset.

It’s already going down a storm, with one user writing: ‘Gonna need this made into a feature film, thanks!’ Another user wrote: ‘Timothée Chalamet as Edgar Scissorhands is seriously the sweetest thing I’ve ever seen in my life.’

Edgar Scissorhands 2 Cadillac

Chalamet told Vogue how the the film was one of his favourites growing up, saying: ‘This was a wonderful opportunity to hopefully make the original material relatable to a modern audience without sacrificing the originality of the 1990 version.’

He added: ‘Instead, we wanted to create a character that didn’t make you blink in terms of a present-day setting, but was a total homage to the character Johnny Depp created.’

