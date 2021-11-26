Tobey Maguire’s Spider-Man Spotted On Dog Merchandise For No Way Home

Alamy

It was always going to be the merch, wasn’t it?

After months of speculation and flat out denials, it appears that a confirmation of a major rumour about the upcoming Spider-Man movie may have come thanks to a box of dog food.

Marvel has done its best to avoid spoilers in trailers and promo for the film, but according to one fan, it might have given the game away after Tobey Maguire’s Spider-Man was spotted in a box of limited edition dog products sent out ahead of the movie’s release next month.

In a Twitter post, Dominic Kravitz shared photos and video of his latest BarkBox subscription box, which featured a pamphlet showing Tom Holland’s integrated spidey suit with a cover of an issue of the Daily Bugle in the background.

But the eagle-eyed observer couldn’t helped but spot the fragment of another familiar figure in the background, pointing out in his video, ‘Tobey is in the corner…I think they may have messed up guys.’

Sure enough, as fansite MCU Direct confirmed, the image in the top corner of the pamphlet is a shot of Tobey Maguire’s Spider-Man taken from a cover of The Daily Bugle featured in the original 2002 Spider-Man.

While some are taking the image as evidence confirmation of the long-held rumours, others are still in wait-and-see mode, with one person replying, ‘There is just no way this is actual proof…if Sony/Disney aren’t even putting them in the trailers then there is just no way their images would be anywhere near marketing materials.’

‘Don’t think they’ll announce this on a BarkBox, sorry,’ another fan wrote.

While it looks like we’re going to have to wait until the movie’s release to see whether the Spider-Verse will actually become reality, we’ve at least now got visual confirmation of the Sinister Six to tide us over until December 15.