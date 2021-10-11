Tom Cruise And Nicole Kidman’s Daughter Bella Makes Rare Public Appearance At Art Exhibition

Alamy

Tom Cruise and Nicole Kidman’s daughter was seen showing off her artwork at a London exhibition.

While Bella Kidman Cruise is active on Instagram, with followers noting her incredible art in recent years and the odd selfie, she’s not often seen at public events, nor is her relationship with her parents heavily publicised. Kidman is known for being rather private when it comes to her children.

Advert 10

However, the 28-year-old recently attended an art exhibition where one of her own pieces was being displayed, and posed for a couple of photos to mark the occasion.

The event was organised to celebrate the 30th anniversary of Hole’s Pretty On The Inside, hosted by Courtney Love and Parliament Tattoo.

‘Is this real life? *pinches self* I am beyond excited to be taking part in this exhibition with the incredible @courtneylove and @parliamenttattoo, to celebrate 30 years of Hole’s Pretty on the Inside. All for charity. What a dream,’ Bella wrote on Instagram.

Advert 10

The Undoing star adopted Bella and Connor, 26, with ex-husband Cruise. The two actors divorced in 2001 after 11 years of marriage.

Getty

Both siblings followed Cruise into Scientology. ‘Motherhood is about the journey. There are going to be incredible peaks and valleys, whether you are an adopting mother or a birth mother. What a child needs is love. They have made choices to be Scientologists. It’s our job as a parent to always offer unconditional love,’ Kidman earlier told The Sun.

Bella is married to Max Parker and lives in the UK, with Kidman earlier saying it feels more like home for her. ‘You know, she really feels more English. We lived there for Eyes Wide Shut, Mission Impossible, and The Portrait of a Lady. They both had English accents when they were little,’ the Moulin Rouge! star told Vanity Fair.

Advert 10