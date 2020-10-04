Tom Cruise Balances On Top Of Speeding Train Filming Mission: Impossible 7

Mission Impossible Tom Cruise fotokjerring76/Instagram

Tom Cruise was seen riding the train while filming Mission: Impossible 7. Sorry, let me rephrase, Tom Cruise was seen on top of a speeding train.

The daredevil actor is currently shooting the seventh and eighth instalments of the Mission: Impossible franchise in Norway.

Advert

At the beginning of September, the 58-year-old kicked off production with a death-defying motorcycle jump from a huge ramp on a mountain top. This time, he was seen relaxing in a way only Cruise can.

TikTok user @tomaspangelo was recently driving alongside Cruise’s train with his friends when they caught sight of the actor sitting on top of the speeding carriage alongside the crew, including director Christopher McQuarrie, with his feet dangling over the edge.

Advert

As they manage to match the pace of the train, a smiling Cruise gives the group a wave as they shout hello.

The star’s most recent stunt saw him drive off the 1,246-metre Helsetkopen in Stranda, Norway, on a motorbike. As he flies through the air, he ditches the vehicle and parachutes down to safety.

Ole Arnstein Ringdal, one of hundreds who gathered to watch the stunt, told Norwegian news outlet NRK that Cruise rode off the mountain four times, adding: ‘After the third jump, he came over and talked to us from a distance of twenty metres. He loves nature here, and is very grateful for the hospitality he has experienced.’

Advert

It’s par for the course for Cruise, who’s climbed Dubai’s Burj Khalifa (and even sat at the top for a photo op), hung onto a plane in mid-air, flown a helicopter and broke his ankle traversing London’s rooftops, all in the name of entertainment.

During the Empire Live Podcast, McQuarrie teased Cruise’s antics in the upcoming films, saying: ‘We’ve figured out three obscene things that he’s doing that I’m terrified of, that make the helicopter chase look like tinker toys.’

Tom Cruise Burj Khalifa Paramount Pictures

Advert

McQuarrie is also serving as a producer on another of Cruise’s films, which will see him reunite with Edge of Tomorrow director Doug Liman for an untitled movie in outer space. Both the star and filmmaker are set to cruise up into the void in October 2021, courtesy of Elon Musk’s SpaceX.

Then there’s Top Gun: Maverick, the long-awaited follow-up to the 1986 classic. While the Navy didn’t let Cruise fly in his character’s F-18, the actor does fly his own fighter jet for much of the movie, set for release in July 2021.

Mission: Impossible 7 will hit cinemas on November 19, 2021, with its sequel slated for November 2022.