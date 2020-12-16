Tom Cruise Furiously Screams Expletives At Mission Impossible Crew For Breaking Coronavirus Rules
Tom Cruise has ripped into the Mission Impossible 7 crew after they apparantly didn’t adhere to coronavirus protocols.
In an audio recording taken on set at Warner Bros. Studios in Leavesden, Herts, the 58-year-old Jack Reacher actor could be heard furiously tearing into the crew after he spotted two people standing within two metres of each other.
Cruise could be heard shouting, ‘If I see you doing it again, you’re f*cking gone’, telling workers, ‘You can tell it to the people that are losing their f*cking homes because our industry is shut down’.
This audio was obtained by The Sun, which reported that Cruise has been dedicated to ensuring there are no further coronavirus related delays on set.
As well as having been photographed wearing a mask on set, Cruise is said to be keeping a vigilant eye out for those who flout the rules, and has even paid £500,000 for an old cruise ship where the cast and crew can isolate.
In the audio, Cruise could be heard laying into th rule breakers, screaming:
If I see you do it again, you’re f*cking gone. And if anyone in this crew does it, that’s it — and you too and you too. And you, don’t you ever f*cking do it again.
He continued:
They’re back there in Hollywood making movies right now because of us. We are creating thousands of jobs, you motherf*ckers.
That’s it. No apologies. You can tell it to the people that are losing their f*cking homes because our industry is shut down.
We are not shutting this f*cking movie down. Is it understood? If I see it again, you’re f*cking gone.
Addressing specific members of the crew, Cruise told one person, ‘you’re going to cost him his job’:
Am I clear? Do you understand what I want? Do you understand the responsibility that I have? Because I will deal with your reason, and if you can’t be reasonable and I can’t deal with your logic, you’re fired. That’s it. That is it. I trust you guys to be here.
The production of Mission: Impossible 7 experienced delays in October after 12 people on set in Italy tested positive for coronavirus. Production resumed one week later, with the crew returning to the UK two weeks ago.
