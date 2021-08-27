Tom Cruise Has ‘Thousands Of Pounds Of Luggage’ Stolen From £100k BMW

PA Images

Tom Cruise has lost thousands of pounds worth of luggage after thieves reportedly stole his bodyguard’s BMW in Birmingham.

The Hollywood star has recently been filming Mission: Impossible 7 in the UK. Fans have spotted him in a Birmingham shopping centre, enjoying two curries, not to mention him landing his helicopter in a Warwickshire family’s field because he was ‘running late’ for a meeting, before offering their children a ride.

Advert 10

However, Cruise has become the victim of a theft after his bodyguard’s BMW was stolen from outside The Grand Hotel, which had been filled with his luggage.

PA Images

As reported by The Sun, it’s believed the thieves used a scanner to clone the signal from the car’s keyless ignition fob, before making a quick getaway.

‘Tom had been driven around in the car while in Birmingham and some of his ­luggage and belongings were inside it when it was taken. It’s since been recovered by police because it was equipped with an electronic tracking device but everything inside it had gone,’ a source told the newspaper.

Advert 10

PA Images

‘It’s a huge embarrassment for the security team and the guy who had been driving it was hopping mad – but not as mad as Tom,’ they added.

A police spokeswoman has since confirmed reports of the stolen car, which officers managed to find later that day. ‘We received a report of a BMW X7 stolen from Church Street, Birmingham in the early hours of Tuesday morning. The car was recovered a short time later in Smethwick. CCTV enquiries have been made in the area that the car was recovered from. Inquiries are ongoing,’ she said.