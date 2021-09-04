Tom Cruise Left Copy Of Top Gun 2 In Stolen BMW
A rare copy of Tom Cruise’s new film Top Gun: Maverick was reportedly stolen last week after the actor left it in his bodyguard’s BMW.
Following the release of the original Top Gun in 1986, the long-awaited sequel Maverick is set to be released next May and currently only exists in the form of a few copies distributed to trusted parties.
One such party is said to have been the star of the film, Cruise, who is currently in the UK filming Mission Impossible 7. Naturally, the film’s creators want to keep details under wraps ahead of the its release, but Cruise’s copy may have managed to slip through the cracks after it was left in a case in a BMW X7 last week.
The car was parked in Birmingham and was holding thousands of pounds worth of Cruise’s luggage when it was stolen by thieves who reportedly used a scanner to clone the signal from the car’s keyless ignition fob.
With the help of a tracking device installed in the car, police were able to recover the BMW and the copy of Top Gun: Maverick, though it is not known whether the film was copied from the device while missing.
Speaking about the situation to The Sun, one source said:
That film’s been blighted by challenges but everyone involved is excited by how it’s come together. Finally the end’s in sight. So, after all the hard work, the thought of it being leaked after COVID delays forced the release back to next year is devastating.
The only copies outside the studio vaults have now been assigned their own security when they are transported. There’s too much riding on this not to do so.
Cruise was said to have been ‘mad’ when he learned of the theft, which was also described as a ‘huge embarrassment’ for the security team involved.
