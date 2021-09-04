unilad
Advert

Tom Cruise Left Copy Of Top Gun 2 In Stolen BMW

by : Emily Brown on : 04 Sep 2021 10:01
Tom Cruise Left Copy Of Top Gun 2 In Stolen BMWPA Images

A rare copy of Tom Cruise’s new film Top Gun: Maverick was reportedly stolen last week after the actor left it in his bodyguard’s BMW. 

Following the release of the original Top Gun in 1986, the long-awaited sequel Maverick is set to be released next May and currently only exists in the form of a few copies distributed to trusted parties.

Advert

One such party is said to have been the star of the film, Cruise, who is currently in the UK filming Mission Impossible 7. Naturally, the film’s creators want to keep details under wraps ahead of the its release, but Cruise’s copy may have managed to slip through the cracks after it was left in a case in a BMW X7 last week.

Tom Cruise (PA Images)PA Images

The car was parked in Birmingham and was holding thousands of pounds worth of Cruise’s luggage when it was stolen by thieves who reportedly used a scanner to clone the signal from the car’s keyless ignition fob.

With the help of a tracking device installed in the car, police were able to recover the BMW and the copy of Top Gun: Maverick, though it is not known whether the film was copied from the device while missing.

Advert
Tom Cruise on the set of Mission: Impossible 7. (PA Images)PA Images

Speaking about the situation to The Sun, one source said:

That film’s been blighted by challenges but everyone involved is excited by how it’s come together. Finally the end’s in sight. So, after all the hard work, the thought of it being leaked after COVID delays forced the release back to next year is devastating.

The only copies outside the studio vaults have now been assigned their own security when they are transported. There’s too much riding on this not to do so.

Cruise was said to have been ‘mad’ when he learned of the theft, which was also described as a ‘huge embarrassment’ for the security team involved.

Advert

If you have a story you want to tell, send it to UNILAD via [email protected]

Most Read StoriesMost Read

It’s Been 15 Years Since Nicolas Cage Screamed ‘Not The Bees!’
Film and TV

It’s Been 15 Years Since Nicolas Cage Screamed ‘Not The Bees!’

Business Owner Devastated After Receiving Complaint For Sending Customer Free Lolly
Life

Business Owner Devastated After Receiving Complaint For Sending Customer Free Lolly

Doctor Running Opioid Scam Allegedly Tried To Hire Hells Angel Hitman
News

Doctor Running Opioid Scam Allegedly Tried To Hire Hells Angel Hitman

Millionaires Set To Evict Homeless Man Living In Cave Because He ‘Spoils Their Views’
News

Millionaires Set To Evict Homeless Man Living In Cave Because He ‘Spoils Their Views’

Emily Brown

Emily Brown first began delivering important news stories aged just 13, when she launched her career with a paper round. She graduated with a BA Hons in English Language in the Media from Lancaster University and went on to contribute to The Sunday Times Travel Magazine and Student Problems before becoming Senior Journalist at UNILAD, where she works on breaking news, trending stories and longer form features.

Topics: Celebrity, Birmingham, BMW, Maverick, Now, Theft, Tom Cruise, Top Gun

Credits

The Sun

  1. The Sun

    STOP GUN Tom Cruise’s stolen car had one of world’s only copies of new Top Gun sequel inside

 