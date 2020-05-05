Tom Cruise Planning Outer Space Action Movie With Elon Musk’s SpaceX And NASA
If I were to tell you last year all of the things that would happen in 2020, you’d have definitely called bullsh*t. I’m sorry, but you would.
Governments around the world introducing social distancing measures and closing pubs, restaurants and cinemas? Bullsh*t. Actual UFOs being confirmed by the US government? Bullsh*t. Donald Trump suggesting you could cure a deadly virus by injecting disinfectant into the body? Okay, that one maybe not so much.
And now it looks like we’ve got another ‘It sounds too bizarre to be true but it’s actually happening’ story to add to the list, because Tom Cruise is in talks with NASA and Elon Musk’s aerospace company SpaceX to shoot his next movie in space.
That’s right folks, Cruise and SpaceX are working on a project with NASA that would see them film the first narrative feature movie – an action adventure – ever in outer space.
According to an exclusive from Deadline, the upcoming film is not part of the Mission: Impossible franchise. In fact, no studio is currently involved because the project is still ‘in the early stages of liftoff’.
Still, it’s pretty huge news even without anything having been properly confirmed yet. I mean, we all knew Cruise would go to extreme lengths to get the perfect shot – remember when he broke his ankle after leaping from one rooftop to another when filming Mission: Impossible Fallout? – but travelling to actual space?
This isn’t the first time the Hollywood star has considered leaving Earth to make a film either. Around 20 years ago, James Cameron himself approached Cruise to ask if he’d be interested in heading to space to make a movie together.
Cameron told Empire in 2018:
I actually talked to [Cruise] about doing a space film in space, about 15 years ago. I had a contract with the Russians in 2000 to go to the International Space Station and shoot a high-end 3D documentary there.
And I thought, ‘Sh*t man, we should just make a feature.’ I said, ‘Tom, you and I, we’ll get two seats on the Soyuz, but somebody’s gotta train us as engineers.’ Tom said, ‘No problem, I’ll train as an engineer.’ We had some ideas for the story, but it was still conceptual.
The fact Cruise didn’t need any persuading way back when should go some way in explaining why this is a reality some 20 years later, and to be honest I’m all here for it.
Who else will be first in line to watch it?
