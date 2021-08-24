Tom Cruise Randomly Lands Helicopter In UK Family’s Garden Before Offering Them A Ride

Alison Webb Via BBC

While filming in the UK, Tom Cruise landed his helicopter in a family’s field before letting them go for a ride.

The Hollywood star is currently working on the seventh instalment of the Mission: Impossible franchise. While filmmakers sent a train plunging off a ramp into a quarry in Derbyshire, the actor has recently been filming scenes in Birmingham.

In between takes at a local shopping centre and enjoying a curry, Cruise was seen landing his helicopter in a family’s field in Warwickshire – with their permission, of course.

Alison Webb received a call asking if an ‘unnamed VIP’ could land in her garden as they were ‘running late’ and the nearby Coventry Airport was closed. ‘I thought it would be kind of cool for the kids to see the helicopter land in the garden,’ she told BBC News.

When it touched town, it was none other than Cruise himself. ‘He basically arrived and got out and it was like, wow,’ Webb said.

‘He went straight over to the children for a chat, then came over and elbow bumped us and said thank you very much. Then he said if the kids would like they could go up in the helicopter.’

While the pilot took the kids for a ride, Cruise left to attend a meeting. ‘It turned out to be an incredible day. It was surreal, I still now can’t believe it happened,’ she added.

On Saturday night, August 21, the actor visited Asha’s in Birmingham, where he ‘ordered our famous Chicken Tikka Masala and enjoyed it so much that as soon as he had finished, he ordered it all over again,’ the restaurant wrote.

The photo of him posing with the staff briefly baffled social media users, but it’s definitely him, and now he’s been called ‘Two Tikkas Tom’ by some locals.