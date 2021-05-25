Tom Cruise Tried To ‘Convert’ Seth Rogen To Scientology

PA Images

Seth Rogen has recounted an ‘absurd’ meeting with Tom Cruise in which he tried to ‘convert’ him to Scientology.

While promoting the release of Yearbook, a collection of hilarious stories from the actor-comedian’s life, Rogen has been doing the rounds discussing moments in the book. Recently, he revealed Nicolas Cage wanted to play ‘a white guy with a Jamaican accent’ in The Green Hornet.

While chatting to Howard Stern, Rogen spoke about visiting Cruise with 40-Year-Old-Virgin director Judd Apatow back in 2006 – naturally, things got a little strange.

This was back during the height of Cruise ‘mania’ as Rogen put it, when his Scientology associations emerged to the public and heated interviews regarding his thoughts on psychiatry as a ‘pseudo-science’, as well as his bonkers Oprah Winfrey interview. It was also shortly after the birth of his daughter Suri with his then-wife Katie Holmes.

The pair were in a meeting with him for hours, speaking about how the ‘press was trying to make him look crazy because he was causing the pharmaceutical industry so much money.’

Rogen recalled: ‘It’s like with Scientology. If you let me just tell you what it was really about… just give me like 20 minutes to really just tell you what it was about, you would say… no f*cking way. No f*cking way.’

Afterwards, there was a ‘loaded moment’ where Rogen and Apatow looked at each other, as if to say: ‘Is he gonna bite? Am I gonna bite? Can we come out of this? Are we strong enough to have him do this to us and not be converted?’

He continued: ‘I don’t know if I am, I’m generally a weak-willed, weak-minded person on the grand scale of people… if they got him, what chance do I have?’

Apatow then stepped in and said they should just ‘talk about movies and stuff’, allowing Rogen to ‘dodge that bullet.’

Also speaking to Good Morning Britain, he said: ‘It was a slow sell. At first I was a little insulted when he didn’t bring it up because I was like am I not good enough for him? Does he actually want to talk about comedy? Am I not good enough to be indoctrinated by this man?’

Rogen added: ‘Honestly, I did not have the strength to say ‘tell me about it’ because I was genuinely worried that I was not strong enough to have Tom Cruise pitch me on Scientology and say no to him because I’m a huge fan of him, honestly.’

