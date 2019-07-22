Tom Cruise’s Iconic Jacket Changed In Top Gun: Maverick To ‘Keep China Happy’

Paramount Pictures

Eagle-eyed viewers have spotted something different about Tom Cruise’s iconic bomber jacket in the new trailer for Top Gun: Maverick.

The sequel to the 1986 blockbuster is already stirring up controversy just days after its trailer was released, with many claiming the original jacket Cruise’s character Maverick wore more than 30 years ago has been altered to ‘keep China happy’.

In the official Paramount Pictures trailer, two jacket patches appear to have been swapped out and replaced with a couple of similar – but ultimately different – ones.

Whereas the original patches had shown the Japanese and Taiwanese flags, these have now been swapped for two ambiguous symbols of the same colour scheme.

As per CNN, relations between China and Japan have long been fraught, with tensions increasing in recent years over disputed islands in the East China Sea. Similarly, China and Taiwan also have a complex relationship; Taiwan has been self-governed since separating from China in 1949, but Beijing still views the island as its territory.

As such, social media users have been speculating that the swap has been done to appease China – particularly since people realised Chinese tech giant Tencent (TCEHY) is one of Paramount’s partners on the movie.

As per The Japan Times, Beijing is able to influence how it is depicted in American movies, having previously pushed for the portrayal of a friendlier image of China in films.

For example, a script was leaked for a remake of the Cold War film Red Dawn in 2010, which showed China invading the US. After it was leaked, Chinese state-run media rallied against attempts to ‘demonise’ Beijing and MGM spent around $1 million digitally substituting in North Koreans and Russians in place of the Chinese People’s Liberation Army.

However, while some believe the altered flags were an attempt to make China happy, others speculated they were simply reflecting changes in the storyline.

While the original patch in the 1986 film is from Maverick’s father’s Vietnam tour, the altered patch in the newly released trailer appears to say ’85-86′ along with the words ‘Indian Ocean Cruise’ – in what seems to be a throwback to where the dogfights in the original Top Gun occurred.

Others still believed it was simply a misunderstanding among the filmmakers, with Ward Carroll – an ex-member of the US Naval Institute – stating the patch assortment on jackets in the Top Gun franchise has always been a ‘running joke’ for those in the Navy Air business.

Carroll, a former pilot of the same aircraft flown by Maverick, the F-14 Tomcat, continued:

They are random in where they are placed and commands they represent. Seek no meaning because there is none.

Whatever the reason for the swap, I’m sure it will all become clear when the film is released across cinemas next year. Or not, who knows?

Top Gun: Maverick will be released on July 17, 2020.

