Tom Ellis Says Next Lucifer Episodes Should Be Ready By Christmas
Lucifer star Tom Ellis has dropped a hint about when fans will be able to get their next instalment of the devilish drama – and it could be as soon as Christmas.
While a visit from the Devil doesn’t sound like the best way to round off the year, Lucifer fans would probably disagree, especially after having to endure a wait to find out how season five ends.
The first eight episodes of the season arrived on Netflix on August 21, but considering that was almost a week ago, I can pretty much guarantee most fans have already binged them all.
Shooting for the season’s finale had to be put on hold due to coronavirus lockdowns, but thankfully Ellis has indicated that there shouldn’t be too much longer to wait.
Speaking to the Pilot TV podcast, the actor said:
The second eight episodes, I’m not sure when they’re going to drop because we’ve still got the finale.
We were about halfway through it. So we go back, we start with that, and then we go straight into season six.
So hopefully that’ll be ready to go, I would imagine, sort of Christmastime or early next year.
Hopefully Netflix wouldn’t be as cruel as to make fans wait longer than necessary for the new episodes, so we could hope that we’ll have either have an explosive, Lucifer-filled finale to 2020, or a devilish start to 2021.
Either way, at least it’s probably only a matter of months away now, and after the year we’ve had the new episodes will be like a gift from heaven.
