Tom Felton Cried Watching Harry Potter For First Time In Nearly 20 Years

by : Emma Rosemurgey on : 03 Dec 2020 08:57
Tom Felton was left overcome with emotion earlier this week when he watched Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone for the first time ‘in about 20 years’.

The actor, who famously played Draco Malfoy in the iconic films, went on Instagram Live with fans as he watched the opening to the 2001 film.

Quite clearly emotional, the 33-year-old even shed a few tears as he sat back and watched the film that shot him to stardom.

You can check out a clip here, but you’d better get the tissues ready:

Felton covered his face with his hands after seeing a young Daniel Radcliffe on screen for the first time, shouting, ‘Look at him! Oh Radcliffe.’

Later in the stream, the actor confessed, ‘It’s mental, I’m just tearing up rather than giving you a commentary, but it will get better.’

You can tell from Felton’s reaction that his co-stars still mean a great deal to him, and if you were wondering, the group are, in fact, still very good friends.

Last month, Felton and Radcliffe were joined by Emma Watson, Rupert Grint, Bonnie Wright, Evanna Lynch, Jason Isaacs, James and Oliver Phelps, and Joshua Herdman, as they celebrated the 19th anniversary of the iconic film – over Zoom, of course.

The cast discussed their favourite moments from the film, making it quite clear that they remember their time on set with one another fondly.

There has been a lot of speculation over Tom’s relationship with Emma Watson in recent months, however the pair have regularly insisted that they’re just good friends.

