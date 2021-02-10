Tom Felton Made Widowed Mother Feel ‘Special’ With His Kindness
Tom Felton is best known for playing the sinister Draco Malfoy in the Harry Potter series. However, in real life the actor is, of course, far from a villain.
Despite a longstanding rivalry with Potter, the actor behind Draco Malfoy, Tom Felton, is actually a very kind man. An Instagram post on OverheardCelebs detailed how the actor comforted a grieving mother who had lost their husband.
After the post, there have been more comments that highlight the good nature of the actor.
The post read:
Last Christmas, my mom, sister and I went to London. My dad had just passed away from cancer, so we spent the holiday in our favorite city. We got tickets to a show, and Tom Felton sat next to my mom. She had no idea who he was.
Tom chatted to her for the entirety of intermission. We left the theatre and my mom said ‘that nice man offered me some milk duds, I love those.’ My mom had felt invincible since losing my dad, but Tom really made her feel special.
Felton responded to the Instagram post clarifying that he actually offered Maltesers. As you can imagine, the story and response have led to an outpour of people praising Felton and his attitude.
On Reddit, one user detailed how nice the actor is when he comes to their place of work, others discussed how they bumped into the actor and mentioned how kind he was.
It seems that Felton is a lot different from the 12-year-old who called people ‘filthy mudbloods’.
If you have a story you want to tell, send it to UNILAD via [email protected]
Most Read StoriesMost Read
Topics: Film and TV, Film, Harry Potter, Now