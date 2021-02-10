Tom Felton Made Widowed Mother Feel ‘Special’ With His Kindness

Last Christmas, my mom, sister and I went to London. My dad had just passed away from cancer, so we spent the holiday in our favorite city. We got tickets to a show, and Tom Felton sat next to my mom. She had no idea who he was.

Tom chatted to her for the entirety of intermission. We left the theatre and my mom said ‘that nice man offered me some milk duds, I love those.’ My mom had felt invincible since losing my dad, but Tom really made her feel special.