Tom Felton Nearly Played A Very Different Harry Potter Character

Alamy/Warner Bros.

Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone director Chris Columbus has said Draco Malfoy actor Tom Felton was nearly cast as a very different character.

The first Harry Potter film is celebrating its 20th anniversary this week, prompting both fans and those involved in the films to look back on the beginning of what turned out to be one of the world’s best-loved and best-known franchises.

The Philosopher’s Stone allowed fans to put faces to the names of the characters depicted in JK Rowling’s writing, and before long actors Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint and Emma Watson were known to the world as Harry, Ron and Hermione.

Alamy

Felton was among the cast members who were with the franchise right from the start, and in the role of Draco he quickly made himself known as one of the villains in the story, indicating his despise of Harry through the way he spat the word ‘Potter’ when speaking to him.

It’s hard to imagine the actor playing anything other than the Slytherin star, but Columbus explained he came close to playing an even more major character – that of Harry Potter himself.

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, the director explained the studio had its eye on Felton for the lead role after recognising his talents as an actor.

He explained:

We thought, let’s just dye Tom’s hair, give him a scar, give him the glasses and let’s see. He did a great Harry Potter reading. The problem is you can really kind of tell when an 11- or 12-year-old kid’s hair is dyed.

Warner Bros.

Thankfully Felton’s hair colour didn’t stand in the way of him being cast in the film, as Columbus stressed he was ‘so good at Malfoy’ and that he ‘just couldn’t pass that up’. He added: ‘I knew Tom had to play Malfoy.’

Radcliffe landed the lead role after Rowling confirmed he was the ‘perfect Harry Potter’, with Columbus saying the studio was confident in their choice after hearing the author was happy with the casting.

He said: ‘Two days later, we made the announcement in London. The rest is history.’

I think many fans would agree the creators made the right call in casting Felton as Malfoy, because while he’s definitely not a character you’re supposed to love, you can’t help but notice that he’s very good at being bad.

