Tom Felton Responds ‘In Character’ To Harry Potter Reunion Mistakes

Tom Felton/Instagram/Warner Bros./PictureLux/Alamy

Tom Felton was quick to make jokes about some glaring errors in the highly anticipated Harry Potter reunion, Return to Hogwarts.

The reunion, which aired on HBO Max on New Year’s Day has a couple of errors that were quickly picked up by fans.

One included a picture of what was claimed to be a young Emma Watson, before she took up the iconic role of Hermione Granger. The photo was actually of actor Emma Roberts.

Alamy

Another error included the beloved Weasley twins, with actor Oliver Phelps (George Weasley) being misidentified as his brother James (Fred Weasley).

The Weasley twins are known to Harry Potter fans for their pranks, and Oliver took to Instagram following the blunder to joke about someone getting ‘revenge’ on the duo after the pranks they pulled on set.

He captioned the post:

I guess after all those pranks over the years somebody decided to get their revenge… It was fantastic to be part of the HP reunion. Hope you all enjoyed it.

Much to fans’ amusement, Felton used to opportunity to resurrect his character Draco Malfoy, who has a hatred for the Weasleys.

The actor replied:

It was my doing :) #weaslebee #returntohogwarts

Felton also drew attention to the long-standing rivalry between the Hogwarts houses Slytherin and Gryffindor, using emojis to show that his house was better.

Another fan favourite also commented on the blunder, with Matthew Lewis, who played Neville Longbottom, saying the mistake was ‘hilarious’.

@t22felton/Instagram

He wrote: ‘This is legit hilarious. Dude. Wtf? Haha’.

The one-off episode saw the Phelps twins, Felton, Lewis and more return to celebrate the franchise. Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson and Rupert Grint were among the cast who came back to discuss their time working together.

In one moment that delighted fans, Watson explained the moment she ‘fell in love’ with Felton.

The special sees the pair run in and hug each other, smiles beaming across their faces. They have been friends for a long time but it has been speculated that they may have dated.

Alamy

Felton addressed the romance rumours in June 2021, saying, ‘I thought my silence would speak volumes’.

He added:

We are something, if that makes any sense, as far as we’ve been very close for a long time. I adore her. Hopefully she returns the compliment. As far as the romantic side of it, I think that’s a Slytherin-Gryffindor thing rather than a Tom and Emma thing.

Either way, fans were thrilled to see the pair reunite, along with the rest of the cast reunite, even if there were a few mix-ups.