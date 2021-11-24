Tom Felton Reveals Who He Has To Share A Trailer With For Harry Potter Reunion In BTS Picture
Tom Felton has revealed his who he’s sharing a trailer with ahead of the Harry Potter reunion airing early next year.
To mark the 20th anniversary of Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone, HBO Max made an incredible announcement. Soon, we’re returning to the world of witchcraft of wizardry with the franchise’s stars, with Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson and Rupert Grint coming back for an all-star get together.
Felton, who played Draco Malfoy throughout the series, recently revealed he was going ‘back to school’ on Instagram, stoking fans’ excitement. Now, he’s shared who he’ll be forced to share a trailer with behind the scenes of the reunion.
Felton will join the three leads, director Christopher Columbus and several other stars, including Helena Bonham Carter, Robbie Coltrane, Ralph Fiennes, Jason Isaacs, Imelda Staunton, James Phelps, Oliver Phelps, Mark Williams, Bonnie Wright, Alfred Enoch, Matthew Lewis, Evanna Lynch and Ian Hart. JK Rowling will not be participating.
In a new social media post, he shared a photo with the caption, ‘Do you mind sharing a trailer?’ If you zoom in, you’ll be able to see two names: Tom Felton, and none other than Gary Oldman, who unforgettably portrayed Sirius Black.
As well as more than 300,000 likes, its racked up thousands of hyped comments. ‘GARY OLDMAN HOLY SH*T,’ one user wrote. ‘Don’t mind if it’s Gary Oldman,’ another wrote. ‘Are you Sirius?’ a third commented. ‘You and Gary Oldman, what a fine duo to watch on screen together,’ a fourth wrote.
Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts will premiere on HBO Max on New Year’s Day in 2022. Its plans for UK distribution have not been announced at the time of writing.
CreditsTom Felton/Instagram
