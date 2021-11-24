unilad
Advert

Tom Felton Reveals Who He Has To Share A Trailer With For Harry Potter Reunion In BTS Picture

by : Cameron Frew on : 24 Nov 2021 11:54
Tom Felton Reveals Who He Has To Share A Trailer With For Harry Potter Reunion In BTS PictureTom Felton/Instagram

Tom Felton has revealed his who he’s sharing a trailer with ahead of the Harry Potter reunion airing early next year. 

To mark the 20th anniversary of Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone, HBO Max made an incredible announcement. Soon, we’re returning to the world of witchcraft of wizardry with the franchise’s stars, with Daniel RadcliffeEmma Watson and Rupert Grint coming back for an all-star get together.

Advert

Felton, who played Draco Malfoy throughout the series, recently revealed he was going ‘back to school’ on Instagram, stoking fans’ excitement. Now, he’s shared who he’ll be forced to share a trailer with behind the scenes of the reunion.

Loading…

Felton will join the three leads, director Christopher Columbus and several other stars, including Helena Bonham Carter, Robbie Coltrane, Ralph Fiennes, Jason Isaacs, Imelda Staunton, James Phelps, Oliver Phelps, Mark Williams, Bonnie Wright, Alfred Enoch, Matthew Lewis, Evanna Lynch and Ian Hart. JK Rowling will not be participating.

In a new social media post, he shared a photo with the caption, ‘Do you mind sharing a trailer?’ If you zoom in, you’ll be able to see two names: Tom Felton, and none other than Gary Oldman, who unforgettably portrayed Sirius Black.

Advert

As well as more than 300,000 likes, its racked up thousands of hyped comments. ‘GARY OLDMAN HOLY SH*T,’ one user wrote. ‘Don’t mind if it’s Gary Oldman,’ another wrote. ‘Are you Sirius?’ a third commented. ‘You and Gary Oldman, what a fine duo to watch on screen together,’ a fourth wrote.

Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts will premiere on HBO Max on New Year’s Day in 2022. Its plans for UK distribution have not been announced at the time of writing.

If you have a story you want to tell, send it to UNILAD via [email protected]

Most Read StoriesMost Read

Anti-Vaxxer Who Attended Covid Party To Catch The Virus Dies From Coronavirus
News

Anti-Vaxxer Who Attended Covid Party To Catch The Virus Dies From Coronavirus

Studio Ghibli Legend Hayao Miyazaki Is Coming Out Of Retirement For One Final Movie
Film and TV

Studio Ghibli Legend Hayao Miyazaki Is Coming Out Of Retirement For One Final Movie

Legendary Video Board Game Atmosfear Is Returning From The Dead After Smashing Its Kickstarter Target
Gaming

Legendary Video Board Game Atmosfear Is Returning From The Dead After Smashing Its Kickstarter Target

Santa Gets A Boyfriend In Emotional New Christmas Advert
News

Santa Gets A Boyfriend In Emotional New Christmas Advert

Cameron Frew

Entertainment Editor at UNILAD. 2001: A Space Odyssey is the best film ever made, and Warrior is better than Rocky. That's all you need to know.

Topics: Film and TV, Harry Potter, HBO Max, Now, Reunion, Tom Felton

Credits

Tom Felton/Instagram

  1. Tom Felton/Instagram

    @t22felton

 