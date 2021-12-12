Tom Felton Shares Photo With Jay From The Inbetweeners In Unexpected Crossover

Alamy

Tom Felton has revealed yet another surprising celebrity friendship, sharing a crossover image of him with Jay from The Inbetweeners.

In a snap posted to Instagram, Felton gave fans yet more wholesome content as he offered his support to his pal James Buckley, who returned to the West End this week starring in the spooky hit play 2:22 A Ghost Story.

‘Had a brilliant time watching my old mucka @buxtagram on the west end last night in @222aghoststory GO SEE IT !!’ Felton wrote, posting a picture of him standing outside the Gielgud Theatre. In another snap, Felton shared an adorable selfie of himself with his friend, congratulating him on the success of the play.

Buckley isn’t the only famous face Felton got to see, with the Inbetweeners star appearing in 2:22 alongside Brooklyn Nine-Nine‘s Stephanie Beatriz, and last year’s I’m A Celebrity winner Giovanna Fletcher.

Felton’s heartwarming show of support caps off a busy week for the Harry Potter star, who a few days ago revealed he’d been personally invited by Prince William and Kate to perform a reading at the Royal Family’s annual Christmas carol service, which was held at Westminster Abbey on Wednesday.

The star has a longstanding friendship with Buckley, frequently promoting his activities on social media. And while his fans were undoubtedly buzzing about the two worlds colliding, many couldn’t avoid making some obvious jokes about the pairing, with several people jumping in to comment on the two ‘theatre fwends.’