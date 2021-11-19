Tom Felton’s ‘Back To School’ Photo Ahead Of Harry Potter Reunion Sends Fans Wild

Warner Bros./Alamy

Scared, Potter? Tom Felton is going ‘back to school’ for the Harry Potter reunion, and fans are over the moon.

On November 16, Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone celebrated its 20th anniversary. While making us feel cripplingly old, HBO Max marked the occasion by announcing an incredible reunion with the majority of the franchise’s cast coming back together for the first time since Deathly Hallows Part II.

That means we’ll get to the see the main trio reunited: Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson and Rupert Grint. Of course, it wouldn’t be complete without Slytherin’s poster boy himself, Draco Malfoy, played unforgettably by Felton.

Felton recently shared a snap on Instagram of himself wearing a Slytherin jumper and a scarf with the house colours. ‘Back to school,’ the caption reads. It’s on its way towards one million likes, with thousands of comments from adoring fans – including fellow celebs like Nathan Fillion, who wrote, ‘Thank you for this.’

‘Welcome back Mr. Draco Malfoy we are so glad to have you back in Hogwarts,’ another fan wrote. ‘The king of Slytherin is back again,’ a third wrote.

Felton will join the three leads, director Christopher Columbus and several other stars, including Helena Bonham Carter, Robbie Coltrane, Ralph Fiennes, Jason Isaacs, Gary Oldman, Imelda Staunton, James Phelps, Oliver Phelps, Mark Williams, Bonnie Wright, Alfred Enoch, Matthew Lewis, Evanna Lynch and Ian Hart. JK Rowling will not be participating.

‘It has been an incredible journey since the debut of the Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone film, and witnessing how it has evolved into this remarkable interconnected universe has been magical to say the least,’ Tom Ascheim, president of Warner Bros. Global Kids, Young Adults and Classics, said in a statement.

‘This retrospective is a tribute to everyone whose lives were touched by this cultural phenomenon – from the talented cast and crew who poured their heart and soul into this extraordinary film franchise to the passionate fans who continue to keep the Wizarding World spirit alive 20 years later.’

Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts will premiere on HBO Max on New Year’s Day in 2022. Its plans for UK distribution have not been announced at the time of writing.