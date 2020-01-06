Tom Hanks Awarded Honorary Golden Globe For ‘Outstanding Contributions To World Of Entertainment’

PA

Tom Hanks has been awarded an honorary Golden Globe for his ‘outstanding contributions to the world of entertainment’.

The 63-year-old Hollywood actor, known for appearing in classics such as Forrest Gump and Saving Private Ryan, has been awarded the Cecil B. DeMille Award, regarded to be one of the highest honours of the evening.

This award is in recognition of Hanks’ incredible contribution to cinema, over the course of a versatile and distinguished career spanning more than 40 years.

The Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA) president, Lorenzo Soria, has made the following statement:

The Hollywood Foreign Press Association is proud to bestow the 2020 Cecil B. DeMille Award to Tom Hanks. For more than three decades, he’s captivated audiences with rich and playful characters that we’ve grown to love and admire. As compelling as he is on the silver screen, he’s equally so behind the camera as a writer, producer and director.

First presented at the 9th Golden Globe Awards ceremony way back in February 1952, the Cecil B. DeMille Award recognises outstanding actors, directors, writers and producers who have made their own unique mark within the film industry.

Previous recipients have included Hollywood icons such as Walt Disney, Fred Astaire and Audrey Hepburn, with the 2019 award given to Jeff Bridges.

The recipient of eight Golden Globe Awards and 15 nominations, Hanks has also earned two Academy Awards; having built a reputation as one of the most well-respected and beloved actors of his generation.

Hanks is also known for being a prolific and hardworking individual, who has dedicated himself to various aspects of filmmaking. With over 90 acting credits to his name, Hanks has also proven himself to be a dab hand behind the camera, clocking up almost 60 producing credits and eight director credits.

His 2019 biopic A Beautiful Day In The Neighbourhood opened to critical acclaim, resulting in Hanks receiving yet another Golden Globe nomination, this time around for the ‘Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture’.

Many, many congratulations to Tom Hanks upon receiving this prestigious – and well deserved – accolade.

