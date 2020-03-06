It’s hard to believe it has been a whole 22 years since Saving Private Ryan was released, but now Tom Hanks will return to war for the first time in Greyhound.

Advert

The film, set during World War II, is based on the 1955 novel The Good Shepherd, and sees Hanks star as Lieutenant Commander Ernest Krause – while also taking up the role of screenwriter.

Greyhound follows an international convoy of 37 Allied ships as they cross the North Atlantic while being chased by a vicious pack of German U-boats.

The film, which is set for UK release on June 12, sees Krause handed command of a US destroyer codenamed Greyhound.

Advert

Alongside Hanks, the film will star Stephen Graham, Elisabeth Shue, Lee Norris, Manuel Garcia-Rulfo and Karl Glusman.

All the characters featured in the film are fictional, however Greyhound is ‘based on actual events’, according to reports.

Aaron Schneider sits in the director’s seat, while Gary Goetzman produces the movie, which was filmed in Louisiana.

Tom Hanks' First War Movie Since Saving Private Ryan Looks Well Worth The Wait Sony Pictures Entertainment

The original release date for Greyhound was May 8, however that date was later pushed back to June 12, according to studio insiders who spoke to The Hollywood Reporter.

Despite rumours, the change is said to have nothing to do with the concerns surrounding the coronavirus outbreak.

Greyhound will land in cinemas on June 12, 2020.