Tom Hanks In Talks To Play Geppetto In Disney’s Live-Action Pinocchio

It might seem impossible since he’s already considered the nicest guy in Hollywood, but Tom Hanks could soon become even more lovable, as he’s in talks to play Geppetto in a live-action remake of Pinocchio.

The 64-year-old actor already won over the hearts of millions of children through his role as Woody in Toy Story – even though the fans might not have known it was Hanks they were so fond of.

Now, Hanks is reportedly in early negotiations to play none other than the kindly old wood-carver who is responsible for creating Pinocchio, the puppet who wishes to be a real boy.

Wish-granting fairies might not be real, but I’m sure this is a casting dream come true for a lot of film fans.

Hanks is up for the role in an upcoming live-action retelling of the 1940 Disney classic, which has been in the pipeline for a while, and will be directed by Robert Zemeckis, Deadline reports.

Paul King was originally attached to direct the film, and Disney approached Hanks to take on the role at the time. However, the deal was never made. After Zemeckis signed on as director, Hanks reportedly read the script for Pinocchio and reached out to Zemeckis to let him know he wanted to be involved.

The pair have worked together before, on the Oscar-winning Forrest Gump, so it’s already clear they make a great team, and as a result the deal is more likely to move forward.

Andrew Miano and Chris Weitz are set to produce the remake through their company Depth of Field, and Weitz and Zemeckis are penning the script off the previous draft Weitz wrote with Simon Farnaby.

Having been released 80 years ago, Disney’s original version of Pinocchio may be lost on many younger generations, meaning the remake will bring the tale to a whole new audience.

The animated film tells the story of the old wood-carver Geppetto, who creates a wooden puppet named Pinocchio because he longs to have a son. A fairy brings Pinocchio to life, and tells him that he can become a real boy if he proves himself worthy.

No release date has been set for the live-action remake, though Disney has several dates over the next three years reserved for untitled live-action features. Hanks is currently still filming a Warner Bros. Elvis Presley biopic he is involved in, after production came to a halt when he and his wife, Rita Wilson, contracted coronavirus.

Hopefully it won’t be long before the actor signs on the dotted line and the film can get underway.