Tom Hanks Shocks Fans As He Unveils New Haircut On Saturday Night Live
Tom Hanks made a surprise appearance on a special edition of Saturday Night Live last night, April 11, speaking to fans from his very own kitchen.
Introducing the show – which has returned following a one month hiatus – Hanks, 63, delivered the opening monologue, admitting, ‘It’s a strange time to try and be funny.’
Saturday Night Live At Home was unlike any other episode in the history of the long-running variety show, with cast members, guests and band members participating from their own homes.
Addressing the audience, Hanks spoke about his recovery from coronavirus, joking:
Ever since being diagnosed, I have been more like America’s dad than ever before, since no one wants to be around me for very long and I make people uncomfortable.
Hanks was initially diagnosed with coronavirus back in March while he was in Australia with his wife Rita Wilson.
The couple had been staying in Australia for pre-production work on Baz Luhrman’s Elvis Presley biopic, with Hanks having taken up the role of Presley’s manager, Colonel Tom Parker. Production on the film has since been suspended.
Fans were delighted to see Hanks recovered and in good spirits, but couldn’t help but feel a little shocked at the sight of his dramatic new hairstyle.
Sporting a smooth, bald head, Hanks looked totally different to when we saw him last, prior to him going into isolation.
In his usual reassuring manner, Hanks explained:
It’s me, your old pal. Now, don’t worry now, don’t be afraid. This shaved head was just for a movie and my hair is growing back very slowly.
It does save time in the shower so, I don’t know, maybe we should all do it, huh?
While some viewers were shocked by his appearance, many praised him for carrying off such a daring look.
One impressed person tweeted:
Man, Tom Hanks with the bald head. Really would crush it as Lex Luthor…
Another said:
I don’t know what I’m more excited about, the fact that Tom Hanks is healthy and hosting or that he just suggested we all go bald #SNLAtHome #SNL
Whether or not this bald look is a flash in the pan or this year’s big look, it’s good to see Hanks looking so upbeat and well.
CreditsSaturday Night Live/YouTube
