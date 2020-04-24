Tom Hanks Writes Letter To Boy Being Bullied Because Of His Name

Tom Hanks sent a heartwarming letter and gift to a young child who reached out to him and revealed he’d been bullied because of his name.

The Cast Away star recently returned to the US after he and his wife, Rita Wilson, fell ill while on the Gold Coast in Australia, where the couple quarantined and were treated for the virus.

Though they’re now back in their home country, Tom Hanks’ illness caught the attention of one young boy from the Gold Coast, who decided to reach out to the actor earlier this month.

Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson PA Images

In a letter penned to Hanks, the eight-year-old revealed he’d been bullied at school because of his name, Corona DeVries. The young boy is actually named after the outer layer of the sun, but following the recent outbreak he’s become a target for cruel comments, 7 News reports.

Corona wrote:

I heard on the news you and your wife had caught the coronavirus. Are you ok? I love my name but at school people call me the coronavirus. I get very sad and angry when people call me this.

Boy named Corona gets letter from Tom Hanks Nine News

Corona posted the letter on April 6, and this week he received a response from Hanks, written on a typewriter.

The actor wrote:

Your letter made my wife and I feel so wonderful. Thank you for being such a good friend. Friends make their friends feel good when they are down. I saw you on TV, even though I was back in the USA already – and all healthy. Even though I was no longer sick, getting your letter made me feel even better.

Hanks went on to assure Corona he should be proud of his name, as Hanks said the schoolboy is the only person he’s has ever known to have it. He also likened the ring around the sun to ‘a crown’.

Alongside the letter, Hanks decided to gift Corona his very own Corona typewriter, which Hanks had taken with him during his time on the Gold Coast.

In his letter to the eight-year-old, he continued:

I thought this typewriter would suit you. I had taken it to the Gold Coast, and now, it is back – with you. Ask a grown up how it works. And use it to write me back.

Hanks ended the letter with a Toy Story reference, writing ‘you got a friend in me’ alongside his signature.

Hopefully Hanks’ letter will have succeeded in reminding Corona what a special name he has and encouraging him to ignore the cruel bullies, who clearly have nothing better to do. There is never a need to be unkind, particularly at at time when everyone is struggling.